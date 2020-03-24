Derby County In Talks With US Billionaire Michael Dell For £26.9bn Takeover Deal: Report

The Derby County takeover news has been all over the headlines as Michael Dell is linked with investing heavily into the club. Derby County are currently in the EFL Championship, which is the second tier of English football and the Rams fans are excited with the news of Michael Dell. Current Derby County chairman Mel Morris is believed to seek additional investors or put the club on sale as he is holding out for a deal in excess of £60 million. But fans are keen to know the answer to the question, 'Who is Michael Dell'? and 'Will Wayne Rooney continue as player/manager for Derby County.'?

ALSO READ: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Considering Move For West Ham United's Declan Rice

Derby County takeover: What's the story?

Morris is a huge Derby County fan and the Englishman controversially struck a deal to buy the club’s stadium as part of a plan to stay within the Football League’s spending limits. But Morris is now looking for investors or either a sale of the club as part of his business. This has staged Michael Dell onto the scene as the American is also interested in ether a loan, investment or full takeover of Derby County.

ALSO READ: Brazilian Footballer Hulk Marries His Ex-wife Iran Angelo’s Niece In Whirlwind Wedding

Derby County takeover: Who is Michael Dell?

Michael Dell is the none other than the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies and his net worth is believed to be around £26.9 billion. According to Forbes, Michael Dell is the 25th richest man in the world, wealthier than Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour whose value is at £23.3 billion. But Derby County are not the only English club keeping a close tab on Michael Dell as Sunderland are also open for a takeover.

ALSO READ: Stay At Home Challenge: UFC Superstar Darren Till Mocks Latest Jesse Lingard Video

Derby County takeover: What the plan?

As Morris is looking for investment opportunities, London-based businessman Henry Gabay has also proposed a plan for a Derby County takeover. However, 55-year-old Michael Dell provides a much more hefty sum of liquidity into the club. Reports from the Telegraph claim that Morris is in contact with Dell over a potential takeover as a deal seems imminent.

Derby County: Will Wayne Rooney remain at the club?

Fans on social media are keen to know the answer to whether or not Wayne Rooney will remain at Derby County. At the moment, Derby County relies heavily on Wayne Rooney, who has taken over the club's captaincy and scored four goals in 15 appearances. Derby County are currently in 12th spot on the Championship table and five points away from a playoff spot. Derby County will need heroics from their captain over the final few games of the season to fight for promotion.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Leicester City Star Jamie Vardy Performs Hilarious Worm Move