De’Runnya Wilson Killed In An Apparent Homicide In Birmingham

De'Runnya Wilson (a former standout wide receiver at the Mississippi State University) has been shot dead in Birmingham, Alabama. It has been reported by Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department. De’Runnya Wilson, who was aged 25, was found dead last Tuesday afternoon by one of his relatives at a residence in Birmingham. Investigators had been called out for a report of a “person down,” the police confirmed.

The police official confirmed that they were informed by a relative about the victim's unresponsive state inside the home. He added that once they arrived on the scene, the officers discovered information that led them to investigate it as a homicide. He also revealed that the team is currently trying to contact anyone in the area and gather additional information. He stated that they currently have limited details of the investigation.

Media Release 15 Homicide Investigation underway pic.twitter.com/NTGyvlpEuE — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) January 21, 2020

De’Runnya Wilson record at Mississippi State University

De'Runnya Wilson was a three-star recruit from Wenonah High School in Birmingham before becoming a Mississippi State Bulldog (where he played from 2013 to 2015). During the three seasons at MSU, De'Runnya had managed to amass a total of 133 catches for 1,936 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He is ranked at the No. 6 position in all-time catches and the No. 7 position in receiving yards. De'Runnya Wilson was also one of quarterback Dak Prescott's top targets during some of the best seasons they have had in the Mississippi State.

After the news broke out, his school also released a statement on their Twitter handle and offered their thoughts and prayers to De'Runnya Wilson and his family. They also thanked him for the many memories he has given them. He was nicknamed "Bear" by his high school coach.

Image credits: Instagram | De’Runnya Wilson