Deschamps Takes Blame For France's Euro 2020 Failure; 'I'm The Only One Responsible'

Yann Sommer saved the last penalty kick taken by Kylian Mbappe to make in 5-4 to knock out the FIFA World Cup champions in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020 on June 29 at the National Arena in Bucharest in what was a highly captivating match. Speaking for the first time since seeing his team miss out on a major international trophy, France's coach Didier Deschamps has taken full responsibility for the loss. Deschamps mentioned that he has reasons why they lost, but if he started talking about them, he might be interpreted as though he was looking for excuses, so he directly takes the blame for the loss as it is the nature of his job.

Deschamps told L'Equipe, "I could set out the reasons why. But if I do that, it’ll be interpreted as looking for excuses, and I don’t want to do that. I am the only one who’s responsible. That’s the nature of my job, I accept that. Our defeat is linked to a number of elements. The tactical choices at the start of the match didn’t work, but I won’t dwell on it."

Deschamps then analysed where things went wrong, pointing out that after they were 3-1 up in the 80th minute thanks to a Paul Pogba goal, the team assumed they were going through to the quarter-finals, this led to the team easing off, which in turn led to the second goal and then led to the players getting nervous which is probably why they conceded the third.

"Thirty minutes into the match, I changed our structure, and at half-time, I brought on Kingsley Coman who allowed us to lead 3-1 at the 80th minute. Paul’s goal seemed to seal the match, but there were another fifteen minutes to go. The fact that we had this feeling it was done, that we were in the quarters already, led to us easing off and to that second Swiss goal, which in turn led to some nervousness in areas which were needed. It wasn’t our usual defensive solidity."

Deschamps was also asked if the addition of Benzema to the team after not having played for France in over five years caused the team to be destabilised.

"No, it’s not on Karim at all. He did very well in everything he was meant to do. I was led to modify the team for different reasons, which I know wasn’t ideal. But we were 3-1 up at the 80th minute, and at that point what was usually our strength became our weakness. I could have done things differently, yes, but we were 3-1 up at the 80th minute!" he said.

Euro 2020 early exit

France led 3-1 on the night until Swiss forward Haris Seferovic grabbed his second goal of the night in the 81st minute to give Switzerland any hope of staying in the tie. And that all paid off as Mario Gavranovic equalised in the 90th minute to make it all square at 3-3. Extra time followed, but no team was able to break the other's defence, with France coming close with Olivier Giroud's header saved by the Swiss goalkeeper Sommer. In the penalty shootout, Swiss captain Granit Xhaka won the toss and chose to shoot first. The first nine penalties were all converted to set up the last spot-kick for Kylian Mbappe, who shot to the keeper's right, and Sommer did well to get down and save it.

Image Credit: AP