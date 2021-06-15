Deschamps Vs Low H2H Record And Managerial History​​​​​​​ Ahead Of France Vs Germany

A clash of gargantuan proportions takes place on Tuesday night, as 2018 World Cup winners France prepare to meet the 2014 World champions Germany at Euro 2020 in Munich. The Group F clash between Didier Deschamps' France and Joachim Low's Germany is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, June 16th at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at France vs Germany preview along with the Deschamps vs Low H2H record.

France vs Germany: Euro 2020 Group F game preview

Didier Deschamps' side is tipped to avenge their Euro 2016 final defeat and go all the way this year, while Joachim Low will be praying for one last dance at Die Mannschaft. Les Bleus eased past Bulgaria in their warm-up game and will need to be at their best to overcome Joachim Low's side this week. Meanwhile, Germany made a statement of intent with a stunning 7-1 rout of Latvia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Le moment que tout le monde attend depuis des semaines 👊 Début de l'Euro ce soir face à l'Allemagne 🇫🇷🇩🇪 21H00 sur M6 #FRAALL #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/rtPjpPd2Mk — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 15, 2021

Overall, France have a surprisingly good record against Germany and have won 14 matches out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Germany have managed 10 victories against France while seven games between the two teams have ended in draws.

Deschamps vs Low H2H record

Deschamps and Low have tussled seven times in their career, with Deschamps posting a superior record. Deschamps' two defeats against Low came in friendly in 2013 and the 2014 World Cup quarter-final, but since then his France team has reigned supreme over Germany. Les Blues knocked out Germany in the 2016 Euro semi-final as well as the Nations League in 2018 and are unbeaten in five games against Die Mannschaft.

Didier Deschamps record as France head coach

Deschamps took charge of the French national team in 2012 but his team were beaten 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup by Germany. France then reached the final of Euro 2016 but suffered a 1-0 defeat against eventual winners Portugal. However, Deschamps then led France to World Cup glory in 2018 in Russia and will now be looking to build on that at the Europen Championship.





In 112 games in charge of the French national team, Deschamps has won a total of 74, the most by any France manager. He has suffered defeat a total of 18 times.

Joachim Low record as Germany head coach

Joachim Low was appointed as head coach of Germany in 2006, two years after serving as assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann. He led the team to the final of Euro 2008 but Germany were beaten 1-0 in the final by Spain. Low then guided Die Mannschaft to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup before suffering defeat against Spain again at a major tournament. They finished the tournament in third place after beating Uruguay 3-2 in the playoff game.

Germany then reached the semi-finals of Euro 2012 but were dumped out of the competition by Italy. They then clinched global success by winning the World Cup in 2014, beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the final. Low then took Germany to their Euro 2016 semi-finals but lost out to France at that stage. Germany then had a torrid World Cup campaign in 2018 and failed to get past the group stages after suffering shock defeats against Mexico and South Korea.





In a total of 193 matches, Low has led Germany to victory 123 times, while suffering 32 defeats along the way. He will step down as Germany head coach following Euro 2020.

