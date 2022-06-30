Despite India Not Playing WC, Indians Among Top Ticket Buyers For FIFA World Cup In Qatar

Indian football fans were among the top ten purchasers of 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets after the end of phase 2 of ticket sales. In the first two phases of ticket sales, FIFA, the world football's apex governing body, has sold over 1.8 million tickets, with India being one of the nations where the demand for matchday tickets has been staggeringly high. India is ranked sixth among the countries that have purchased the most number of tickets for the marquee event.

Indian supporters' excitement for FIFA World Cup tickets has been remarkable despite the Men in Blue not participating in the tournament. But given that football continues to be India's second-most popular sport, behind cricket, the demand for tickets in the country is not surprising at all. According to reports, Indian fans were among the top ten buyers of FIFA World Cup tickets in 2018 as well when the tournament was being held in Russia.

Meanwhile, the third phase of ticket sales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is all set to go live on Tuesday, July 5. The sales period will start at 2:30 p.m. IST. The tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis like it was done during phase two of the ticket sales. The third phase is slated to end on August 16 at 2:30 p.m. IST.

To get tickets online, supporters can go to FIFA's official website. Before submitting a request for tickets, fans must first create a ticketing account on the FIFA website. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 10. The FIFA World draw for the group stage took place in April this year. All eyes will be on France, Germany, England, and Spain as they will enter the competition as favourites.

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Euro play-off

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, IC play-off 1, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, IC play-off 2, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Republic of Korea

Image: AP

