'Destroyed & Crushed': Dejected Italian Players' Response Post Another FIFA World Cup Exit

Euro 2020 champions Italy had a disastrous performance in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Thursday as they lost 1-0 to 67th ranked North Macedonia.

Italy at FIFA World Cup 2022

Euro 2020 champions Italy had a disastrous performance in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Thursday as they lost 1-0 to 67th ranked North Macedonia after which they were knocked out of the tournament for a second consecutive time. Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time to send the away team and their fans in ecstasy.

However, North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski will be well aware that the task is far from done as they are yet to face Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier final before they can qualify for the marquee event.

Italy players dejected after FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Despite dominating the match, reigning European champions Italy could not find the back of the net as they lost to North Macedonia, who registered just four shots the entire match. Following the defeat, captain Giorgio Chiellini told Rai Sports, "I am proud of a team that has given everything. It is clear that we are destroyed and crushed, a great void will remain within us. There is a great disappointment, even today we played a good game but we couldn't score. From September to today we have made mistakes and we have paid for them."

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti added, "This group had a great chance at the World Cup. We came from an unbeaten record, so it is difficult to accept what happened tonight. We all know that we have given everything. Now surely it is time to ask ourselves some questions."

Italy, which failed to make it to the FIFA World Cup for a second consecutive time, played their last game in the competition on June 15, 2014. This was a group stage game against England that was played 2,839 days ago. However, when it comes to the knockout stages, they last played a match on July 9, 2006. This was the year when they won the finals by defeating France, who are currently the reigning champions.

From winning the Euros last year to not even making it to this year's World Cup, Italy will undoubtedly have to review their qualifiers campaign over and over again as this scenario is a highlight example of a fall from grace.

