DFB-Pokal Final Live: How To Watch Leipzig Vs Dortmund Live? Prediction, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with RB Leipzig in what promises to be a pulsating DFB-Pokal Final. The game will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin and will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Friday, May 15. Here's a look at how to watch Leipzig vs Dortmund live, team news and our Leipzig vs Dortmund prediction for the same.

DFB-Pokal Final live: Leipzig vs Dortmund prediction and preview

With both Julian Naglesmann and Edin Terzic set to end their stints with Leipzig and Dortmund at the end of the season, they will look to lift silverware and sign off on a high. A win for RB Leipzig will mean a first major trophy for the Die Roten Bullen and will mark a major uptick in their progress.

Dortmund meanwhile are one of the more successful sides in the DFB-Pokal, having reached the final in six of the last 10 years. The two teams played out a thriller in the build-up to the final, with Jadon Sancho's 87th-minute strike securing a 3-2 win for Dortmund. Marco Reus had opened the scoring with Jadon Sancho scoring his first of the game to give the Black and Yellow a 2-0 lead, only for Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo equalising for the visitors with 13 minutes left for the full-time whistle. One can expect a similar sort of action in the similar, and Dortmund will be the favourites to clinch the trophy on Thursday night.

Leipzig vs Dortmund team news

RB Leipzig will be without the services of Christopher Nkunku, Tyler Adams and Lazar Samardzic due to injury issues. January signing Dominik Szoboszlai returned to training this week but is unlikely to be risked for such a high profile game. Dortmund meanwhile are sweating over the fitness o Erling Haaland, who had suffered from a build-up of fluid around the region of his muscular injury. Jude Bellingham is back after serving a suspension, however, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou remain unavailable.

Leipzig vs Dortmund Predicted playing XIs

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino; Olmo, Forsberg; Sorloth

Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can; Reyna, Reus, Sancho; Haaland

DFB-Pokal final on TV: How to watch DFB-Pokal Final live in India?

Unfortunately, the DFB-Pokal Final live telecast of Leipzig vs Dortmund will not be available for Indian viewers. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Leipzig vs Dortmund live stream will be available on ESPN Deportes. The game kicks off at 12:15 AM IST on Friday, May 15.

