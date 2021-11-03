Did Antonio Conte Want To Join Manchester United Over Tottenham? Report Raises Question

New Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte was reportedly keener on taking up the Manchester United job after Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came under tremendous pressure after his side's humiliating 5-0 defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool. However, the scenario completely changed after Ole's side thumped Nuno Espirito Santos' Tottenham 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Consequent to the match result, the Portuguese coach was sacked instead of the under-pressure Norwegian. With the circumstances having changed, Conte decided to take up the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead of the one at Old Trafford. The report explained that the Italian could not wait as the United management demonstrated deep faith in the Norwegian boss irrespective of the results.

Did Antonio Conte want to join Manchester United?

The Athletic reports that Antonio Conte's interest in the Manchester United job prompted Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to act promptly and secure the signature of the Italian. The 52-year old has been out of work since guiding Inter Milan to the Scudetto last season. Although Conte is not believed to have ever held talks with the Red Devils, the report adds that he had discussed his keenness of wanting to join them with his close friends. The former Inter coach will lead his Spurs side for the first time on Thursday when they take on Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League before leading them against Everton on the weekend.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 2, 2021

Tottenham sack Nuno Espirito Santos

Via an official club statement, Tottenham announced the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santos on October 31. The statement read,

'The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.' Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: 'I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.' 'Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.' 'A further coaching update will follow in due course.'

Image: AP