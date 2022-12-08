Did Cristiano Ronaldo Threaten To Leave Portugal? Portuguese FA Comments On Reports

The Portuguese FA has broken their silence after sensational reports emerged, where it was claimed that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team on realizing that he would be benched in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 clashes against Switzerland.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo threaten to leave Portugal?

Following the conclusion of the Portugal vs Switzerland clash, the Portuguese publication Record reported that Cristiano Ronaldo told head coach Fernando Santos that he might leave the team. It was later reported that the 37-year-old stayed back after calming down and realizing that his departure would negatively affect the morale of the team. The Portuguese FA has now responded to this sensational report by issuing a statement. Their full statement reads (as quoted by Sky Sports),

"News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team. Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated - if necessary - in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The national team - players, coaches and FPF structure - is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup."

While Ronaldo did not start Portugal's FIFA World Cup game against Switzerland, he did come on as a substitute. The Seleção went on to win the game by a scoreline of 6-1 to book their place in the quarter-finals, where they would meet Morocco.