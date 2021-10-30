Did FPL Just Take A Dig At Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may have just taken an epic sly dig at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, thereby adding to the woes of the club. The Red Devils suffered an unimaginable and horrific 5-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend.

As a result, Ole has come under severe pressure, with several experts suggesting that the club should sack him and get a top-performing and reputed manager instead. However, the board has reportedly decided otherwise and has demonstrated faith in him. With the board seemingly having demonstrated support to Ole, FPL is likely to have taken a massive dig at the Manchester United boss.

Did FPL take a dig at Manchester United boss Ole?

After the Manchester United board demonstrated trust in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, FPL took to their Twitter account to ask fans a question about how they believe they will perform this weekend in the fantasy game. While three of the options were decent, it was the fourth option that may have been aimed at Red Devils fans and the Norwegian coach. The fourth option stated, 'The Board have backed me,' a similar statement used by experts in reference to Solskjaer's future at Manchester United after the 5-0 thrashing the club suffered against Liverpool.

🔒 DEADLINE PASSED 🔒



How do you think you'll get on this Gameweek?#FPL — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) October 30, 2021

Manchester United boss Ole had discussions with the board

After the horrendous defeat against Liverpool, the Manchester United boss explained that he had discussions with the board. Although the Norwegian coach said that he does not expect assurances, reports suggest that the board is backing him during these difficult times.

Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday, "When you have a performance [against Liverpool] and a spell-like we've had, my job is to put things right, and that's what I'm trying to do. I'm not here to ask for assurances." Manchester United's next challenge will be against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST.