Did Gerard Pique Plead With Barcelona To Not Renew Lionel Messi's Contract In 2021?

Lionel Messi made the headlines last year when he decided to leave Barcelona and join Paris Saint Germain in the ongoing season. The exit was an emotional one despite club President Joan Laporta had persistently asserted that he was confident of the Argentine's continual at Barcelona. Lionel Messi PSG move only happened after the Catalan giants could not manage to pay him his wage despite the Argentine forward agreeing to a 50% cut. However, reports have indicated the other way around with one of his teammates being blamed as the reason behind the departure.

Was Gerard Pique behind Lionel Messi's departure?

According to the report from El Paris, Gerard Pique told Barcelona to let Lionel Messi go for the sake of their economic crisis. As per the report, friction had occurred between Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique when there were claims the Argentine was not happy with the Spanish centre-back decision to wait and take a pay cut after his departure.

According to a report by The Sun, Journalist Lluis Canut told Onze on TV3 "The last contract renewal signed by Pique did a lot of damage to Messi and he felt disappointed. In part, he also felt deceived by Pique, because [he then didn't further reduce his contract] until Messi left the club and Messi felt he should have done that earlier to try and avoid his exit."

Earlier Gerard Pique had spoken about the impact of Lionel Messi's departure from the club. He had said, " You never imagine that he could leave. Of course, it's difficult when the best player in history leaves. Real Madrid also had a difficult period when they couldn't score after Cristiano Ronaldo left. We had Messi for many years now we have to find new players to take us forward. The problem is that Messi gave you everything. Messi did everything. You have to find many players who give you what just one player gave you in the past."

Lionel Messi contract with PSG

Lionel Messi signed with PSG on a two-year contract basis. According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Messi would earn 30 million euros each for the first two years of his tenure at PSG, with an additional 10 million euros if the former Barcelona star decides to prolong his contract further.