Did Lionel Messi Subtly Give A Hint On Transfer Rumours After Heroics Vs Huesca?

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has established himself as arguably the greatest footballer to have ever donned the Blaugrana shirt. Having shattered several records since his rise at Camp Nou, he has gone on to become the club's highest goalscorer. With his appearance against Huesca on Monday, the 33-year-old has also equalled up on the record for most appearances with Barcelona, alongside club legend Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona vs Huesca highlights: Messi marks milestone with thunderous strike

Following his inclusion in the starting line up against Huesca, Messi became the highest appearance-maker with Barcelona, alongside Xavi. The Argentina international has now racked up 767 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt across all competitions, ever since his first-team debut against FC Porto in 2003.

Barcelona paid a rich tribute to the superstar on his magnificent accomplishment. A cut-out each of Xavi and Messi were put in one of the stands at Camp Nou with letters imprinted, "767 matches, touching the sky," written in Spanish. And Messi went on to mark the occasion with a thunderous strike in the 13th minute.

Barcelona vs Huesca highlights: Legends celebrate Lionel Messi's milestone

Following the goal, Barcelona posted a video of his current and former teammates imitating his goal celebration with both hands pointing at the sky. The video included the likes of Xavi, Carles Puyol, Andres Iniesta, Neymar Jr, Deco, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto among others.

Apart from Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Minguenza score one goal each to hammer Huesca. Notably, the Argentine forward assisted Minguenza, which happened to be his first goal with Barcelona. Messi rounded up an impeccable victory with another superb strike from outside the penalty box in the final minute of the game.

Messi stats: Argentine leads LaLiga scoring charts with 21 goals

With his two goals against Huesca, Messi extends his lead further atop the LaLiga goalscoring charts. The 33-year-old has now scored 21 goals in the Spanish top flight in 25 appearances this season. His impeccable form could be key in deciding his future with frequents talks of a Messi transfer to either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Manchester City. The Messi transfer rumours have gained traction since the last summer. With pressure mounting on the superstar and no words spoken after the Bartomeu fallout, the commitment shown by him on the field reminded many of his vintage display and might dampen rumours for a while.

Assorted #Messi stats:

2 golazos (tonight)

1 assist (tonight)

767 games (career)

Pichichi (season)

Man of the match (tonight)

Greatest of all time (forever) pic.twitter.com/uku5sPETcG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 15, 2021

After a tumbling and sloppy start to the La Liga campaign, Ronald Koeman's men have appeared to regain their lost ground in the competition. They sit second in the LaLiga standings, four points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid. Messi, whose net worth is estimated at $600 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, will be keen on clinching the LaLiga title after the Champions League exit last week.

