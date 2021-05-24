Did Manchester City Force Sergio Aguero Out Of The Club? Shocking Report Makes Fans Wonder

Sergio Aguero signed off for Manchester City in style on Sunday, scoring twice in a 5-0 win for the Premier League champions against Everton. The Argentine, who is leaving the club after next week’s Champions League final, hit a quickfire double after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining. He received a guard of honour from his teammates, along with a '93:20' shirt and a lifelong season ticket.

However, based on Aguero’s devastating display against the Toffees on Sunday, it was still hard to fathom how he will be allowed to leave for nothing when his contract ends next month. City will square off against Chelsea in the Champions League final next weekend and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will opt to start Aguero against the Blues. While injuries have disrupted this campaign, Aguero turns 33 next month — the same age as Lionel Messi, a year shy of Luis Suarez and three years younger than Cristiano Ronaldo — and like them, is far from a spent force.

Did Man City force Sergio Aguero out of the club?

On Monday, reports from The Athletic revealed that Aguero was left 'hurt' with how his Manchester City exit has been handled by Pep Guardiola. It is believed that the striker was disappointed with the Catalan and the pair went weeks without speaking following the announcement of his departure. Reports suggest that Guardiola was, in fact, the one who made the decision not to offer him a new contract this summer.

Despite their apparent differences in the last few months, the pair embraced one another during City's title celebrations on Sunday. Guardiola became visibly emotional when speaking to Sky Sports about Aguero's departure, insisting City will never be able to replace him.

Having joined from Atletico Madrid for £38 million, Aguero departs after a decade at the Etihad as the club’s record scorer with 260 goals and 184 in the Premier League, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s mark for the most by a player at a single club.

Sergio Aguero Barcelona contract: Man City legend to play alongside Messi at Camp Nou?

While speaking to BBC's MOTD, Guardiola let slip Aguero's destination as he said, "I'm pretty sure, maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing on a deal for the club of my heart, for Barcelona." Reports suggest that the Sergio Aguero Barcelona contract is set to be for 2 years.

