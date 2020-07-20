Did Lionel Messi Start following Man City On Instagram following Explosive Barcelona Rant?

Lionel Messi's reportedly recent social media antics have sent a number of football fans into a frenzy after the Barcelona captain began following Premier League giants Man City on Instagram. The 'Messi follows Man City' story became the talk of the town as it came only hours after Barcelona suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat against 10-man Osasuna on Thursday. Man City TV presenter Natalie Paweleck highlighted the Lionel Messi Instagram profile following list while some fans claimed that the Argentine was already following Man City since 2017.

Lionel Messi Instagram activity: Lionel Messi follows Man City

On a night Real Madrid were crowned champions of Spain, Quique Setien's Barcelona succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Osasuna in their own backyard. Following Barcelona's failed title defence, Lionel Messi gave a rare interview and slammed his "weak" and "erratic" side. Despite his adoration for Barcelona, Lionel Messi's move away from the Camp Nou has been much-talked-about now more than ever.

Post Lionel Messi's rant after the game against Osasuna, Man City TV presenter Natalie Paweleck posted an Instagram story that showed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner following Man City. Along with Lionel Messi's Instagram page following Man City, the picture showcased the Argentine following two of his national teammates - Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero, who both ply their trade at the Etihad Stadium.

A number of Man City fans were optimistic about the 'Messi follows Man City' story due to his connection with manager Pep Guardiola and took the Barcelona star's activity as a hint. Guardiola won 14 titles in four seasons as a manager at Barcelona with Lionel Messi playing a pivotal role in that period of success. However, it appears that the Messi exit from Barcelona is unlikely as a Reddit thread claimed that Messi was already following Man City on Instagram since 2017.

Lionel Messi is following Manchester city and Chelsea on Instagram.



Just saying ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š. — Shina Ayor (@shina_ayor) July 16, 2020

Is Messi leaving Barcelona? Lionel Messi Instagram activity throws supporters off?

Lionel Messi has reportedly grown frustrated with life at the Camp Nou under manager Quique Setien and has had open issues with the Barcelona board as well. Last week, reports claimed that Messi is stalling on a contract extension with the club with his current deal expiring next summer. Although the Messi exit has been much-talked-about on social media, there is no conclusive evidence that Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona. Along with following Man City on Instagram, Lionel Messi also follows Premier League club, Chelsea.

Image Credits - AP / Leo Messi Instagram