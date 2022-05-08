Did Pep Guardiola Threaten Manchester City Board At Recent Presser? 'If You Lie To Me...'

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was bombarded with questions about the team's recent UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Citizens lost 6-5 on aggregate despite having a two-goal lead until the 90th minute of the second leg.

However, with Rodrygo scoring a brace by netting a goal in the 90th and 91st minute of the match and Karim Benzema scoring the winning penalty in extra time, Pep's side suffered a disheartening loss. After having been fired with several questions, he explained his relationship with the Manchester City board.

Pep Guardiola explains relationship with Manchester City board

According to Manchester City's official club website, Pep Guardiola said, "When people say something or accuse us, I ask them to tell me about that and I say to them if you lie to me the day after I am not here. I will be out, and you will not be my friend anymore. So, I put my faith and I believe them 100 percent since day one."

The Spaniard went on to add, "They do the best for our people, especially our fans. I am the manager and speak for the club and I am here every three days. Listen, every single word I said in my press conferences - even if people don’t believe me - every word I said is because I truly, truly believe it. I defend the club and the people because I work with them."

Pep's passionate response came about after there were rumours about a potential contract extension, with rival team coaches having signed new deals recently. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp signed a contract extension at Anfield, while Mikel Arteta extended his deal at the Emirates.

While Pep and Manchester City can no longer win the elusive UEFA Champions League, they can still finish their season on a high by lifting their fourth Premier League title in five seasons. Ahead of the Manchester City vs Newcastle game, the Citizens were provided with a major boost in their title defence as rivals Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham. As a result, Pep's side have an opportunity to go three points clear if they were to defeat the Magpies on Sunday.