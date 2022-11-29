Did Ronaldo Touch The Ball? Many Angles & Opinions On Portugal's Crucial Goal Vs Uruguay

The Portugal vs Uruguay Group H match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday featured a bizarre moment involving Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old celebrated Portugal’s opening goal of the match, acting like he had scored the goal with a header. However, upon watching the replays, Bruno Fernandes was awarded the goal, which set up the team’s 2-0 win over Uruguay.

In the 54th minute of the match, Fernandes curled in a cross from the left, and Ronaldo reached the ball, before leaping in the air. While it initially looked like Ronaldo had scored the header, he wheeled away in celebration, which led everyone to think that the iconic footballer has scored his second goal in the current edition of the World Cup.

However, as the goal was awarded to his former Manchester United teammate, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen throwing his arms up in air, suggesting he made the final touch. While Fernandes later suggested that it didn’t matter who scored the goal, it became one of the highlights of the match. It was quick to become a hot topic of debate on Twitter as well.

Did Ronaldo touch the ball or did he not?

British journalist Piers Morgan was one of the prominent personalities who put out their views on the goal. Having made headlines for Ronaldo’s explosive interview earlier this month, Morgan rallied his support for the Portuguese captain. “Ronaldo touched that ball. He should be awarded the goal,” Morgan wrote on Twitter while sharing an image of Ronaldo trying to score the header.

At the same time, speaking on BeIN Sports, former Spanish footballer David Villa reportedly said, "Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t touch the ball, but without him, the ball wouldn’t go in." Meanwhile, as reported by the Associated Press, during his post-match interview, Bruno Fernandes said, “The feeling at the time was that he (Ronaldo) touched the ball — I was crossing it to him — but what’s important was we moved into the next round and beat a very big opponent.” Here’s a look at how the fans reacted to the goal not being awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the goal was given to Cristiano Ronaldo, it would have been his ninth overall goal in the marquee football event. The 37-year-old scripted history during Portugal’s opening World Cup 2022 game against Ghana by scoring a penalty goal. With the goal, the iconic footballer became the first footballer in history to register goals in five editions of the World Cup.