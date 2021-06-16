Did Rudiger Bite Pogba? German Defender Appears To Have 'Nibbled' At Frenchman's Back

France outclassed Germany in their opening group stage match at Euro 2020 in Munich on Tuesday as Didier Deschamps' side opened the campaign with a 1-0 win. Mats Hummels' own goal in the 20th minute ensured that Les Blues ran away with the three points in the star-studded clash. However, towards the end of the first half, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger appeared to bite Paul Pogba and the Manchester United man has spoken out about the event that took place just before the interval.

France made a winning start to Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win over Germany in Group F. Mats Hummels' own goal proved decisive as Didier Deschamps' world champions triumphed at the Allianz Arena. Les Blues also had two goals ruled out but getting the three points in a gargantuan clash was all that mattered for the visitors on Tuesday.

Did Rudiger bite Pogba? Rudiger Pogba incident becomes the talk of the town

Pogba was on top form during the first half of the blockbuster Group F match-up and it was his delightful outside-of-the-boot pass that led to the opening goal when Mats Hummels turned the ball into his own net from Lucas Hernandez' cross. However, towards the end of the half, Rudiger and Pogba appeared to be involved in an extraordinary coming-together as the Germany and Chelsea defender appeared to be speaking to him when he was caught by TV cameras moving his mouth towards the midfielder's shoulder. The Manchester United midfielder complained to the referee but no action was taken against the German, nor was there a VAR review.

Did Rudiger really just BITE Pogba!? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cSQP1Mc7K0 — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) June 15, 2021

In the post-match press conference, Pogba defended Rudiger’s actions on the field and tried to douse the flames. “With Tony, we are friends,” said Pogba. “This was nothing big. I think you saw the TV pictures, this is all over, this belongs to the past, I'm not crying for yellow or red cards for such actions."

Pogba on 'biting' incident with Rudiger: “We're friends. This was nothing big. I think you saw the TV pictures, this is all over, this belongs to the past, I'm not crying for yellow or red cards for such actions. He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me.” [@DiscoMirror] pic.twitter.com/xsNMefumYK — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 15, 2021

Pogba then added that he felt Rudiger 'nibbled' on his back during the incident. "He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me, but we've known each other for a long time," explained the Frenchman. "I felt it, I told the referee, he takes the decisions and he took the decision. It's over, I just want to play football. He hasn't received any card, I think it's better like this. I don't want him to be suspended because of such a situation. At the end of the match, we hugged each other and that's it.”

Pogba was awarded as Man of the Match after France's 1-0 win over Germany in their first game at Euro 2020. He had an 82% pass accuracy, made 12 ball recoveries, 3 interceptions and two tackles. His pass to Lucas Hernandez also played a big part in France taking the lead on the night.

Euro 2020 scores from Tuesday's games in Group F

France 1-0 Germany

Portugal 3-0 Hungary

