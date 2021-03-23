Didier Deschamps Under MASSIVE Scrutiny In France Despite World Cup 2018 Win; Here Is Why

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has taken on the mantle to lead the attack for Zinedine Zidane ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. He has emerged as the main attacking threat, having witnessed a massive surge in his goalscoring numbers ever since. But his splendid form hasn’t helped him in receiving a call up to the French national team. Former France star Jean-Michel Larque now insists Didier Deschamps should call up the striker.

Jean-Michel Larque comes out in support of Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema hasn’t made it to the French national team ever since 2015. The Los Blancos superstar came under extensive criticism after he was alleged to have blackmailed and attempted to extort his former French national teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The ongoing court case on the same has turned out to be a deterrent in his return.

But opinions are divided on Benzema’s return to the French national team. A section of fans and former football greats favour his return, while the other expects the conclusion of the investigation before deciding on his future. The Frenchman has received support from Jean-Michel Larque.

Jean-Michel Larque urges Deschamps to recall Benzema

The 73-year-old French legend, in an interview with RMC Sport, has called out France football national team manager Didier Deschamps to end Benzema’s exile. He clarified that he isn’t blaming Deschamps for whatever has happened in the past but expects him to pardon and forgive the Real Madrid superstar.

He insists Deschamps would become a bigger man if he decides to pardon the 32-year-old, citing the six-year-long exile. Indeed, Benzema has not made it to the national team ever since the controversy, or since 2015 in particular. The court case is expected to take place in the next few months, even as the Frenchman maintains he is innocent.

Karim Benzema stats as he leads Real Madrid's frontline

Prior to his exile from the national team, Benzema remained one of the top performers for the France football national team. He racked up 81 appearances with Les Blues, scoring 27 goals in all, while also bagging 18 assists to his credit. He last played against Armenia in an international friendly, dating back to August 2015. Notably, he struck twice, along with an assist in his final game with the national team.

âš½ 8 goals

ðŸš© 6 matches

Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Benzema continues to remain as the undisputed striker under Zinedine Zidane. Benzema, who has a net worth of $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, leads the goalscoring charts for the defending LaLiga champions this season. He has racked up 23 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions. The Karim Benzema contract is one of the most lucrative in the LaLiga, as he reportedly earns 294,000 GBP per week as per Salary Sport.

