Didier Drogba, Aguero Among 8 Players To Be Inducted In 2022 Premier League Hall Of Fame

The Premier League on Thursday welcomed six legendary players into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The likes of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany, Chelsea's Didier Drogba, Manchester United's Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes and Arsenal's Ian Wright have all been inducted into the Premier League hall of fame. The six new inductees will be joining Patrick Viera and Wayne Rooney who were earlier inducted into the Premier League hall of fame.

A look at players inducted into the Premier League hall of fame

Sergio Aguero

The former Manchester City player retired from football recently due to health issues. However during his time in England Sergio Aguero not only won Premier League titles with Manchester City but became the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history. The Argentina striker scored 184 goals in just 275 appearances for Manchester City. Aguero will be remembered for scoring one of the dramatic late winner against Queens Park Rangers which gave Manchester City their first Premier League trophy.

Didier Drogba

The Chelsea legend is the first African player to have received such a big honour. The legendary forward won four Premier League titles with Chelsea. He scored a total of 104 goals in 254 appearances for the Stanford Bridge outfit. Besides the goals he won individual honour that was winning the Premier League Golden Boot twice. He won the trophy in 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 and 2014-15.

Vincent Kompany

The Belgian joined Manchester City in 2008 and became the key figure in the back four. He won the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2011/12 as he captained Manchester City to their first-ever Premier League titles.

Peter Schmeichel

The Manchester United legend is the first goalkeeper to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. During his seven-year stint with the Red Devils Schmeichel won five Premier League titles. He kept 128 clean sheets while making 310 Premier League appearances for the club. He also remains the only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League Player of the Season award back in 1995/96.

Paul Scholes

The midfield maestro is a Manchester United academy product. He went onto become the part of club's famed "Class of '92". Paul Scholes won 11-time Premier League titles with Manchester United and scored a total of 107 goals in his 499 Premier League appearances.

Ian Wright

The striker broke many records after signing for Arsenal in 1991. He won the hearts of Arsenal fans, thanks to his goal-scoring exploits. Wright was the club's top scorer for six consecutive seasons. In 1997/98, he become the leading scorer of all time for the club before the record was broken by Thierry Henry. After winning the title with Arsenal Wright played for West Ham United. Coming to his tally of goals, Wright has scored a total of 113 Premier League goals in 213 appearances.