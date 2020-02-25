When Diego Costa Performed Rikishi's WWE Move And Sat On Former Chelsea Teammate

Diego Costa's Atletico Madrid made their way to a much-needed 1-0 Champions League win against defending champions Liverpool last week. The Spanish striker came on the pitch towards the end of the second half and looked to create chaos in the Liverpool backline consisting of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Diego Costa remains a cult favourite in London due to his outings with Chelsea, having helped them win a Premier League trophy during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Also Read | I would love for Neymar to return: Lionel Messi has reiterated his admiration for star

Throwback to when former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho called Diego Costa an 'ANIMAL'

Jose Mourinho qualifying Diego Costa With an ANIMAL 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M42zwJnnof — Bossmann™ (@RealBossmann) February 16, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football

Former Chelsea star Diego Costa's imitation of WWE star Rikishi

Ex Chelsea goalkeeper Marcin Bulka: 'One time in training Chalobah was on the ground suffering from a tackle. Diego Costa thought he was acting it up so started talking s*** in Spanish’ #CFC pic.twitter.com/GsPLtrJilW — The Blues (@TheBlues___) February 25, 2020

Also Read | PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in Switzerland

As opposed to modern-day strikers, Diego Costa is employed as a traditional 'No 9' with Atletico Madrid. The Atletico Madrid man is known to rough up opponents as he tries to get in the head of defenders using his intimidation tactics and physical prowess. In a recent interview with Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck, former Chelsea goalkeeper Marcin Bulka revealed a hilarious Diego Costa incident during training. Bulka said that, "One time in training Chalobah was on the ground suffering from a tackle. Diego thought he was acting it up so started talking s*** in Spanish. After a while when Nathaniel was not getting up, Diego took off his pants and sat on his face, then ran away. I haven't seen anything like this, it was something else. On top of his game, he was a player Chelsea needed, he could have been a proper [Didier] Drogba successor."

Also Read | Harry Maguire told his brother that he would definitely score a goal against Chelsea

Diego Costa never shied away from a fight while he was at Chelsea

There's nothing like Diego Costa's aggressiveness. Always in the mix, defending his club and teammates. Truly irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/oE8ntPLPyI — TLV (@TheLampardView) February 21, 2020

Also Read | David Beckham makes fans nostalgic, posts about 2002 World Cup penalty against