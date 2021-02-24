Diego Maradona Death: Man Claims To Have Seen Maradona's Face On Girlfriend's Suntan

Argentine great Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, but a 17-year-old man claims to have seen the late football superstar on his girlfriend's suntan. Julian Gonzalez and his girlfriend, Luciana, had gone to a beach in Santa Teresita, south of Buenos Aires, Argentina and the teenager was stunned when he spotted something that appeared to look like Maradona's face on his girlfriend's leg after she caught some sun. Gonzalez quickly took an image of the bizarre suntan that formed on his partner's leg and posted the picture on social media asking his friends whether they could spot Maradona as well.

Argentine local believes he saw Diego Maradona's face appear on girlfriend's tanned leg

Earlier this week, Julian Gonzalez sent his Instagram followers into a frenzy after posting an image of his girlfriend's suntanned leg. The 17-year-old, on his Instagram story, added the picture of Luciana's leg and wrote, "My girlfriend got sunburnt and they are going to call me crazy. But I see Diego Maradona. Is it Diego or not?" Surprisingly, over 90 per cent of his friends agreed that they saw Maradona's face on Luciana's tanned leg.

Julian's post grabbed attention on social media and upon viewing the photograph, netizens had their say. One wrote, "I can see Maradona's face. It's strange, but that hair-do makes it look exactly like when he was younger." Another added, "OMG That is so freaky, it's like Maradona is gone but he's still around everywhere." However, another disagreed completely and wrote, "No way that is Maradona, this is just something silly. I don't see any resemblance."

Gonzalez described how he managed to spot the tan on his girlfriend. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said, "We were eating and I looked at her leg. That's when I realised the mark that she had. She told me that she saw it too, but that she did not care. But as a fan of Maradona, I realised it quickly and took a photo."

Gonzalez also admitted that he was a big fan of Maradona and although he wasn't old enough to see him play, he was told stories about the Argentine icon by his father. "I was a Maradonian all my life, thanks to what my father told me about him. He made me feel for football, the love for the jersey and everything it transmitted on and off the pitch."

Diego Maradona death: How did the legendary Argentine footballer pass away?

Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60. However, the former Napoli star had undergone a successful brain surgery just two weeks prior to his death. The autopsy conducted on the day of Maradona's passing found that he had suffered from liquid in the lungs with acute heart failure brought on by a disease of the heart muscles which made it harder for his body to pump blood.

Image Credits - AP