Diego Maradona: Medical Staff Accused Of 'negligent Homicide' In Death Of Argentine Legend

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s sudden demise in November 2020 due to a heart attack, at the age of 30 left the entire sporting world mourning his loss. Earlier that month, Maradona underwent surgery on a brain blood cot, and was recovering from it, before passing away. The Argentine prosecutors launched an investigation into the doctors and nurses involved in the case, as eight medical personnel now face trial on the counts of ‘negligent homicide’ relating to the legend's death.

As reported by The Associated Press, prosecutors are pushing for the eight doctors and nurses to be found guilty of negligent homicide, as per a ruling made by an Argentine court on Wednesday, As per the prosecutors, Maradona’s death in 2020 was a result of negligence by his caregivers, who have been accused of abandoning him and leaving him to his fate, during his recovery at his home after the surgery.

As quoted by AP, the prosecutors spoke about the defendants being, “the protagonists of an unprecedented, totally deficient and reckless hospitalization at home", Whereas, they are allegedly responsible for a "series of improvisations, management failures and shortcomings". The prosecutors added that the mismanagement by the medical team put Maradona in a situation of helplessness.

If found guilty, the accused may face 25 years in prison

If found guilty, the accused may face between eight to 25 years of prison sentence under Argentinian law. It is pertinent to mention that Maradona battled his health during his final days, as he found himself taking numerous trips to the hospital in the months leading up to his demise. He also suffered from an addiction to cocaine and alcohol for decades.

Diego Maradona’s doctor Leopoldo Luque among the 8 accused personnel

The eight medical professionals accused of the crime include Maradona’s doctor Leopoldo Luque, his psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and his psychologist Carlos Diaz and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, who all are now under formal investigation. In the hours leading to his death, Maradona had breakfast with his nephew Johnny Esposito, before going back to bed.

The 1986 FIFA World Cup winner's last words before he passed away were, “I don't feel well”. A nurse treating him at home later called an ambulance, but the ex-footballer could not be saved, as per local reports. The death of the player sparked an outpouring of grief in Argentina, as President Alberto Fernandez also declared three days of national mourning to honour the legend.

