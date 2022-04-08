Diego Maradona Or Pele - Who Could Fetch The Highest Bid In The Auction?

The late Argentina football legend Diego Maradona and Brazil legend Pele are considered the greatest footballers of all time however, the untimely death of Diego Maradona in 2020 sent shockwaves around the world. While the entire world mourned the death of the Argentina legend fans will now have a chance to get their hands on Diego Maradona's piece of history through auction.

Will Diego Maradona's World Cup jersey fetch more money than Pele's Brazil jersey?

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona while scoring the controversial 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is for sale for the first time. However, fans will have to go deep into their pockets to buy the iconic jersey. The jersey has been on display for the past two decades at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England.

According to the report published by Forbes quoting Sotheby the online bids for the Diego Maradona 1986 World Cup jersey will be accepted from April 20 until May 4. However, the report further states that Diego Maradona's World Cup jersey is on track to surpass the most expensive soccer jersey.

The previous most expensive football jersey ever sold at auction was the No 10 jersey worn by Pelé during the 1970 World Cup final in which Brazil defeated Italy. The Pele jersey had fetched $225,109 during a 2002 auction in London, according to Guinness World Records. If the Maradona World Cup jersey exceeds the $5.2 million pre-sale estimate, it could also go head-to-head with the $5.6 million Yankees jersey worn by Babe Ruth.

About Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup jersey

The Diego Maradona 1986 World Cup was a blue shirt with stripes of lighter blue that was a one-off, hastily assembled because the tops Argentina's team planned to wear were judged too heavy for the Mexico City heat. The Argentinian Football Association patches were sewn on, and sparkly numbers, including Maradona's 10, were ironed onto the back shortly before the match. Former England midfielder Steve Hodge who exchanged jerseys with Diego Maradona said that he had been a "proud owner" of a shirt that "has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England." According to Wachter, Hodge had decided "that the time is just right" to sell.