Diego Maradona Should Have Been Sent Off For Swearing During National Anthem: Ex-referee

The tale of Diego Maradona cheating with his 'Hand of God' moment to help his beloved Argentina win the World Cup 1986 is regarded as one of the most iconic moments in football history. Four years later, Diego Maradona labelled the 1990 World Cup final referee Edgardo Codesal a 'thief' as Argentina ended up losing 1-0 to West Germany at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. However, Codesal explained that the Diego Maradona cheating claims towards him in the 1990 World Cup final were only a small part of why the Argentine legend is 'one of the worst people' he had the displeasure of knowing.

Diego Maradona swearing before 1990 World Cup final

In a recent interview with Tirando Paredes, Codesal was asked about how he dealt with the Napoli great. In a rather shocking revelation, the Uruguayan claimed that he could have sent Maradona off the pitch before the start of the 1990 World Cup final. Codesal heard Diego Maradona swearing profusely while the national anthems were being played and suggested the Argentine was 'lucky' that he was in charge as another referee wouldn't hesitate in displaying a red card to the former Barcelona star.

Diego Maradona cheating accusation on Codesal

Argentine had two players sent off in the final and Cosdesal awarded West Germany a controversial penalty in the 85th minute of the game. Codesal also revealed the Diego Maradona cheating accusations towards him after the full-time whistle of the 1990 World Cup final. Maradona approached Codesal and asked him whether he was on the FIFA payroll deeming the referee a 'thief' for his decision to send off Pedro Monzon in the 65th minute. Codesal admitted he wanted to dish out a a red card to Maradona at that time but held back due to the stature of the two-time Serie A champion.

Diego Maradona insulted Codesal for 30 years following 1990 World Cup final

As if Diego Maradona's swearing on the pitch was not enough abuse for Codesal to hear, the Argentine great constantly attacked the 68-year old verbally for nearly 30 years following the 1990 World Cup final. Recently, Codesal explained that Diego Maradona was one of the best players ever but an 'unpleasant human being'. Codesal wrote on Twitter to reveal some of the vile comments he received from the 1986 World Cup winner.

Ante la ola de comentarios , insultos ( ya desde hace 30 años) de deseos de que se mueran mis hijos y mis nietos de Covid y así verme sufrir, xq dije que para mí Maradona es despreciable ver Def: no digno de aprecio ni estima. Para mi no lo es y ya !Dije que como jugador un crack — Edgardo Codesal (@EdgardoCodesal) April 26, 2020

