Diego Maradona's Daughter Claims £4m 'Hand Of God' Jersey Not The One Her Father Wore

The iconic ‘Hand of God’ jersey worn by Diego Maradona while he scored the controversial goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is up for sale at an auction for the first time. The iconic yet controversial jersey worn by Maradona is expected to fetch more than 4 million pounds ($5.2 million) in an online auction that opens on April 20. However, recent revelations made by the legendary footballer’s daughter have now sparked a new controversy regarding the jersey.

Diego Maradona swapped the 'Hand of God' jersey with Steve Hodge

Maradona swapped the jersey with England’s Steve Hodge after the famous World Cup outing in 1986 and the jersey is being put for auction by Hodge. Hodge was fortunate to swap shirts with Maradona at the end of the quarter-final match, in which he also scored a goal. However, comments by Maradona’s daughter and his ex-wife Claudia Villafane suggest that ‘Hand of God’ jersey is actually in possession of somebody else.

What has been said so far?

As reported by Goal, Dalma Maradona said, “It’s not the shirt my father wore in the second half. I’m sure Hodge doesn’t have it, and I know who does. I don’t want to say who has it, because that’s crazy.”At the same time, Maradona’s ex-wife Villafane said, “It’s our word against that ex-players. I don’t think he needs the money either unless he auctions it off for a good cause. It would be good if the Argentine Football Association bought it.”

What has Steve Hodge said about the 'Hand of God' jersey?

However, the former Former Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, and Aston Villa midfielder Hodge has maintained that it was the same jersey. “I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match,” Hodge said. As per Goal, Hodge also said that it had been a pleasure to share the jersey with the public at the National Football Museum for the last 20 years. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Maradona single-handedly guided Argentina to the World Cup glory in 1986.

(Image: AP)