Diego Simeone Signs Three-year Contract Extension With Atletico Madrid

In an official statement on their website, Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Diego Simeone has signed a contract extension until June 30, 2024. The Argentine has been the club’s head coach for ten years now having joined back in 2011. Simeone's backroom staff, including Óscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas, and Hernán Bonvinvini have also signed new three-year deals with the club.

Simeone and his coaching staff sign contract extensions until 2024.



The statement reads “Diego Pablo Simeone has signed a contract extension until June 30, 2024. Since the Argentine joined in 2011, we have enjoyed one of the most successful phases of our club's history – winning eight trophies in the process. During this period, Simeone has become the coach who has won the most titles (eight) and games (316) in our club’s history.”

The extension comes on the back of Atletico’s 11th La Liga title, which was picked up in May 2021, when they finished on 86 points, two more than second-placed Real Madrid who also happen to be their cross-town rivals.

‘We continue our exciting project with Diego Simeone’ - Atleti

"With this contract extension, we continue our exciting project with Diego Pablo Simeone. Fantastic news for the Atleti family," the statement read.

Simeone won the club the Europa League title in his first season in charge thanks to a 3-0 defeat of Spanish rivals Athletic Bilbao in the final in May, before securing the UEFA Super Cup with a 4-1 win over Chelsea the following August.

In May 2014, he led Atletico to their first La Liga title in 18 years thanks to a 1-1 draw at title contenders Barcelona on the final day of the season but missed out on the Champions League title the following week to Real Madrid.

Two years later he took Atletico to another Champions League final against their cross-city rivals in Milan, but this time lost out in the penalty shoot-out as Cristiano Ronaldo netted the crucial spot-kick.

But he was able to lead the club to more European glory as in 2018 they won another Europa League title with a 3-0 win over Marseille in the final, as well as the following European Super Cup against Real Madrid in extra time.

Simeone also won a Copa Del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup final, making him the most successful coach in the club's history with eight trophies, while he also holds the record for most wins in the club's history with 316.

The Rojiblancos begin their La Liga title defence with a trip to Vigo where they take on Celta Vigo on August 15 at Balaidos.

(Image Credits: Atletico Madrid Twitter)