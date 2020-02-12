DIJ Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PSG are leading the Ligue 1 table at the moment. They will hope to complete the domestic double by beating Dijon in their upcoming Coupe de la Ligue tie. Dijon will host Thomas Tuchel and Co. at the Stade Gaston-Gérard on Wednesday. You can play the DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also Read | Troy Parrott: All you need to know about the 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur's prodigy
🎙💬 @TTuchelofficial: "Abdou Diallo, @colin2dagba, @marquinhos_m5, Marco Verratti and @kimpembe_3 are not available for tomorrow. Concerning @neymarjr, we're going to decide after training." #PSGlive pic.twitter.com/6SWsGU0u1n— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 11, 2020
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo thought he would be a 'fisherman' in Madeira by the age of 35
Alfred Gomis, Levi Kahamba Ntumba, Runar Alex Runarsson, Bruno Ecueele Manga, Hamza Mendyl, Mickal Alphonse, Nayef Aguerd, Fouad Chafik, Ngonda Muzinga, Senou Coulibaly, Wesley Lautoa, Theo Barbet, Bryan Soumare, Frederic Sammaritano, Yassine Benzia, Didier Ndong, Florent Balmont, Jordan Marie, Mounir Choular, Romain Amalfitano, Julio Tavares, Mama Balde, Stephy Mavididi, Jhonder Cadiz
Marcin Bulka, Sergio Rico, Garissone Innocent, Mitchel Bakker, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpemebe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, Arnaud Kalimuendo
Also Read | Erling Haaland gulps mysterious drink on Dortmund bench, gives disgusted expression: Watch
Date- Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Kick-off: 11:00 PM (IST)
Venue- Stade Gaston-Gérard
Also Read | Odion Ighalo gives away lucrative wages in China to sign for dream club Manchester
Goalkeeper: K Navas
Defenders: (VC) H Mendyl, (C) T Meunier, M Alphonse
Midfielders: F Sammaritano, I Gueye, M Veratti, A Herrera
Forwards: J Cadiz, J Tavares, Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain will start as favourites to win against SC Dijon.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's gigantic car collection consists of everything from Ferraris to Audis