DIJ Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PSG are leading the Ligue 1 table at the moment. They will hope to complete the domestic double by beating Dijon in their upcoming Coupe de la Ligue tie. Dijon will host Thomas Tuchel and Co. at the Stade Gaston-Gérard on Wednesday. You can play the DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Thomas Tuchel offers injury update on squad players

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction - Dijon squad

Alfred Gomis, Levi Kahamba Ntumba, Runar Alex Runarsson, Bruno Ecueele Manga, Hamza Mendyl, Mickal Alphonse, Nayef Aguerd, Fouad Chafik, Ngonda Muzinga, Senou Coulibaly, Wesley Lautoa, Theo Barbet, Bryan Soumare, Frederic Sammaritano, Yassine Benzia, Didier Ndong, Florent Balmont, Jordan Marie, Mounir Choular, Romain Amalfitano, Julio Tavares, Mama Balde, Stephy Mavididi, Jhonder Cadiz

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction - PSG squad

Marcin Bulka, Sergio Rico, Garissone Innocent, Mitchel Bakker, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpemebe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, Arnaud Kalimuendo

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 match schedule

Date- Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Kick-off: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue- Stade Gaston-Gérard

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: K Navas

Defenders: (VC) H Mendyl, (C) T Meunier, M Alphonse

Midfielders: F Sammaritano, I Gueye, M Veratti, A Herrera

Forwards: J Cadiz, J Tavares, Neymar

DIJ vs PSG Dream11 prediction

Paris Saint-Germain will start as favourites to win against SC Dijon.

Note: Please keep in mind that these DIJ vs PSG Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The DIJ vs PSG Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

