Dimitri Payet SENT OFF After Kung Fu Style Tackle On PSG's Marco Verratti: Watch

Marseille took on Paris Saint-Germain in their latest Ligue 1 outing on Sunday which saw Dimitri Payet being sent off for a ridiculous challenge on PSG star Marco Verratti. PSG went on to register a comfortable win at the end of the 90 minutes as they welcomed back superstar Neymar from injury with the Brazilian being subbed on in the 65th minute of the game. However, Angel Di Maria was limping off at the 10-minute mark and could replace Neymar on the treatment table as Pablo Sarabia walked in to replace the Argentine attacker.

Payet red card: Did Payet tackle lead to Verratti Injury?

Dimitri Payet made a kung fu style tackle on Verratti as the French star came running into his opponent's torso towards the end of the game. It was the 90th minute of the match with just seconds left in the game when Payet launched a flying kick while tackling Verratti. The match referee had a clear view of the horrendous move and didn't waste any time in showing Payet a red card.

The former West Ham stars' tackle could easily sum up the terrible night that Marseille went through as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against PSG. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring for PSG within the first 10 minutes of the game followed up by Mauro Icardi’s 24th-minute strike. The two goals in the first half helped PSG walk away with a comfortable win against Marseille. It was PSG’s 16th win of the season which sees them consolidate their position in the top 4 of the Ligue 1 standings.

Victory in the 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙦𝙪𝙚.



𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗶t



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/FnnXmgmEqt — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 7, 2021

Currently slotted third on the Ligue 1 table, PSG have now registered 51 points from 24 games. The reigning Ligue one champions have a three-point lead over 4th placed Monaco as they chase table-toppers Lille who sit with 54 points against their name with Lyon sandwiched between Lille and PSG. With just one point separating Lyon and PSG, the French giants will be looking to overtake them soon enough.

Marseille on the other hand suffered their 7th defeat of the season as they are currently slotted in the 9th position in the league. The hosts of the Sunday night clash have registered 9 wins from 22 games accumulating 33 points this campaign. They could have broken into the top 6 with a win over PSG and were in desperate need of the same given how they have been going through a poor time with the recent incidents.

Marseille have been suffering from a few problems off the field as well as with the supporters starting protests against club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud. They also broke in into the training ground of the club and caused a massive ruckus with their antics. Former Marseille head coach Andre Villas-Boas parted ways with Marseille and city mayor Benoit Payan also announced his plans to sell their Stade Velodrome stadium.

