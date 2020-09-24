DLN VS SHZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Dalian Professional will square off against Shenzhen FC in a Group A Chinese Super League clash at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium on Thursday, September 24, at 5:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our DLN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction and DLN vs SHZ Dream11 team.

DLN vs SHZ live: DLN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction and preview

Dalian Professional are seventh in the table of eight and lost their must-win clash with Guangzhou R&F. Now, the team must win their remaining two games and hope other results go in their favour to have a chance to proceed to the knockouts. On the other hand, Shenzhen FC are fifth in the table and this game stands as a must-win for them to keep their chances alive. Both teams will want to win this in any chance as they hope of finishing in the fourth place. Based on current form, our DLN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction is that the match will end in a draw but will not be a goalless one.

DLN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction: Dalian Professional vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on nine occasions with Dalian Professional emerging victorious on eight occasions while their counterparts Shenzhen FC have picked up a single win. No matches between the two sides have ended in draws. However, in their most recent meeting, which happened this season in a Group A clash, Shenzhen FC picked up their first win against Dalian Professional, beating them 3-2.

DLN vs SHZ Live: DLN vs SHZ Dream11 team, top picks

DLN vs SHZ live - Dalian Professional probable playing 11

Chong Zhang, Marcus Danielsson, Guowen Sun, Yaopeng Wang, Li Shuai, Yanfeng Dong, Tong Lei, Marek Hamsik, Jailson, Bo Sun, Salomon Rondon

DLN vs SHZ live - Shenzhen FC probable playing 11

Wei Guo, Shuai Pei, Zhang Yuan, Lu Haidong, Ole Selnaes, Li Yuanyi, Xu Yang, Tsun Dai, John Mary, Gao Lin, Harold Preciado

DLN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction: DLN vs SHZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Chong Zhang

Defenders - Guowen Sun, Yaopeng Wang, Shuai Pei, Danielsson

Midfielders - Marek Hamsik, Jailson, Ole Selnaes (C), Li Yuanyi

Forwards - Salomon Rondon (VC), Harold Preciado

Note: The above DLN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction, DLN vs SHZ Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DLN vs SHZ Dream11 team and DLN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Salomon Rondon Twitter