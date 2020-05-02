DIN Vs SLU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

Dinamo Minsk will host FK Slutsk on Saturday, May 2 in the Belarusian Premier League. Dinamo Minsk are entering the contest on the back of two consecutive wins and would be looking to continue their momentum against the league leaders, Slutsk. Keep reading for the DIN vs SLU Dream11 team, DIN vs SLU Dream11 prediction, DIN vs SLU Dream11 top picks and more details.

Fixtures of «Belarus Premier League» Matchday 7



Расклад матчаў 7 тура «Беларусбанк - Вышэйшай лiгi - 2020» pic.twitter.com/nWlXHsZyd3 — ABFF | Belarus Premier league, Maxline 1 league (@BelFootFeder) April 30, 2020

DIN vs SLU Dream11 prediction: DIN vs SLU Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Traktor Stadion

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2020

Time: 8:30 PM IST

DIN vs SLU Dream11 team: DIN vs SLU Dream11 team preview

The home team have so far enjoyed a rocky start to their league campaign. After six games, they sit ninth with just nine points (three each of wins and losses). They lost their opening two fixtures of the league before getting their first win on Matchday 3 against Torpedo Zhodino. Last week, Dinamo Minsk beat Smolevichy 3-1 with Ivan Bakhar scoring once and Evgeni Shikavka netting a brace. A win over Slutsk could help Minsk jump a few places in the points table.

As mentioned, Slutsk are currently the table-toppers in the Belarusian Premier League. After six games, Slutsk have 13 points with four wins, one loss and a draw. Slutsk's only defeat came against Dynamo Brest on March 28 and since then, they have enjoyed a four-game undefeated run. Last week, Slutsk beat Belshina Bobruisk 3-2. Umar Bala Mohammed scored a brace and Artyom Serdyuk added one to complete the win.

DIN vs SLU Dream11 prediction: DIN vs SLU Dream11 predicted line-ups

Dinamo Minsk

Maksim Plotnikov, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Dominik Dinga, Artem Sukhotsky, Karlo Brucic, Marko Pavlovski, Edgar Olekhnovich, Evgeni Shikavka, Vladislav Klimovich, Ivan Bakhar

FK Slutsk

Boris Pankratov, Vitali Trubilo, Denis Obrazov, Souleymane Koanda, Sergey Chebotaev, Umar Bala Mohammed, Evgeni Veljko, Egor Semenov, Yurii Teterenko, Yuri Kozlov, Abdoul Gafar

DIN vs SL Dream11 team: DIN vs SLU Dream11 top picks

Dinamo Minsk: Evgeni Shikavka, Ivan Bakhar, Vladislav Klimovich

FK Slutsk: Umar Bala Mohammed, Yuri Kozlov

DIN vs SLU Dream11 prediction: DIN vs SLU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: B Pankratov

Defenders: K Brucic, D Dinga, S Koanda, S Chebotaev

Midfielders: U Muhammed (Captain), Y Kozlov, V Klimovich, M Pavlovski

Attackers: E Shikavka (Vice-captain), A Serdyuk

DIN vs SLU Dream11 prediction

According to our DIN vs SLU Dream11 prediction, FK Slutsk should pick up a slender win.

Note: The DIN vs SLU Dream11 prediction is made from our own analysis and the DIN vs SLU Dream11 team does not guarantee a positive outcome in your game.

