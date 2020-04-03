DIN Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino hosts Dinamo Minsk in Matchday 3 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino are on the fourth spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with two wins in the two games played in the season so far. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have faced Belshina and Shahktyor in their previous two games. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino have a goal difference of 2.

As for the Dinamo Minsk, they are on the top spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Dinamo Minsk lost their first two games of the Belarusian Premier League this season. Dinamo Minsk were up against Minsk and Ruh Brest in their first two games of the season. Dinamo Minsk have a goal difference of -2.

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 3, 9:30 PM IST at the Stadyen Dynama. Here is the DIN vs TOR Dream11 prediction, DIN vs TOR Dream11 top picks and DIN vs TOR Dream11 team.

DIN vs TOR Dream11 prediction

DIN vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Maksim Plotnikov (Captain) Kirill Leonovich (Vice-captain) Jean-Morel Poe

DIN vs TOR Dream11 team: Full Squad

DIN vs TOR Dream11 team: Dinamo Minsk Full Squad

Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

DIN vs TOR Dream11 team: Torpedo Belaz Full Squad

Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

DIN vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Our DIN vs TOR Dream11 prediction is that Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino will win the match.

Please note, the DIN vs TOR Dream11 team and DIN vs TOR Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.