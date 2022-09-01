In a massive boost for Indian football, Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb announced the signing of two Indian players, Soumya Guguloth and Jyoti Chouhan. Gokulam Kerela FC teammates Guguloth and Chouhan signed a year-long contract with Zagreb to become their first overseas recruits.

After signing for a huge European club such as Dinamo Zagreb, Souma Guguloth said, "I'm very excited to play out of the country. This is a great opportunity for me. I never expected to play for a club like Dinamo. This will be helpful for me and my family and my country. I hope to give my best during the season. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me." Meanwhile, Jyoti Chouhan said, "This is a great opportunity for me, and I feel lucky that I got this platform. I will use this platform and give my 100% and will work hard to learn more and perform better when I am in Zagreb, Croatia, representing Dinamo.

On the other hand, ZNK Dinamo club president Josipa Maslać Petričević is confident that the two girls will repay the trust shown in them by head coach Marija M. Damjanović. Petričević said, "Step by step the puzzle was put together and in the seventh year of the club's existence (since becoming the women's team of Dinamo Zagreb), we took a step higher. I believe that the girls that are coming will justify the coach’s trust."

As for Indian football, this is a massive step forward as two young girls from the country will have an opportunity to play for one of the top clubs in Europe.