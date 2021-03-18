Dinamo Zagreb Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Croatia to face off against Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 game on Thursday night. The match will be played at the Stadion Maksimir and will begin at 11:25 PM on Thursday, March 18. Here's a look at where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham live in India, Europa League telecast, team news and our prediction for the same.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham prediction and match preview

Tottenham's hopes for a top-four finish were dealt a major blow after their defeat in the North London derby last time around, and Spurs are expected to turn their attention to the Europa League to find an alternate route of qualifying for the Champions League. Jose Mourinho's side have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and with Dinamo Zagreb's coach resign days before the game, anything other than a regulation win will be a disappointment for the visitors. Before their defeat against Arsenal, Spurs had clinched five successive wins across all competitions, and will hope to return to winning ways on Thursday in Croatia.

As for Zagreb, with coach Zoran MamiÄ‡ resigning due to a four-year prison sentence, Damir Krznar will take charge of the second leg against Tottenham. Dinamo have been impressive in recent games, with the game against Tottenham being their only defeat across all competitions in the last 10 fixtures. The hosts come on the back of a resounding 5-0 win over Varazdin and will look to put up a fight against a Tottenham side that have a host of questions surrounding them.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham team news

In the Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham team news, star performer Son Heung-min limped off in Spurs' defeat against Arsenal and is ruled out of the lash, while striker Harry Kane could be rested to ease his workload. Carlos Vinicus and Steven Bergwijn are obvious replacements, and the likes of Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are also expected to return as Mourinho will look to rotate his side and give much needed rest to some of his first-choice players. Zagreb has a pretty much full-strength squad to choose from with only Sadegh Moharrami their only confirmed injury absentee, in other Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham team news.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham prediction: starting XIs

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine, Gvardiol; Majer, Jakic, Ademi, Ivanusec, Orsic; Petkovic

Livakovic; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine, Gvardiol; Majer, Jakic, Ademi, Ivanusec, Orsic; Petkovic Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn; Vinicius

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham live stream: Where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham live in India?

The answer to 'Where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham live in India?' query is that Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Europa League telecast in India, which includes the Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham game on Thursday, March 18, 11:25 PM IST. For those who want to watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham live stream online, they can do so by logging in to SonyLIV. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

