Dinamo Zagreb Vs Villarreal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Dinamo Zagreb welcome Villarreal in their upcoming UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday. The first leg of the final eight in the UCL is set to be played at the Stadion Maksimir on April 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Friday, April 9) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal live stream, team news alongside other details of this match.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Preview

Dinamo Zagreb will walk into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League brimming with confidence as the Croatian outfit sensationally knocked out Tottenham in the last round of the competition. Despite starting off the second leg with a 2-0 deficit, they managed to register a shocking 3-0 win against Jose Mourinho’s men qualifying for the fight eight. Heading into the match following a four-match unbeaten run, the hosts will fancy their chances to take advantage of playing the first leg on home turf and look for a good lead before travelling for the reverse leg.

Villarreal on the other hand have been fantastic in Europa League as Unai Emery's men are currently unbeaten in the competition this season. The visitors have registered only one draw while winning nine games knocking out the likes of Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv in the process. Walking the match after recording a comprehensive 0-3 win over Granada, Villarreal will look to get some crucial away goals on Thursday before hosting Dinamo Zagreb counterparts next week.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Team News

Dinamo Zagreb will be sweating over the fitness and availability of Bruno Petkovic with the Croatian forward struggling to shrug off a shoulder injury. The striker could be in contention to start but manager Damir Krznar is expected to have Mario Gavranovic ready to lead the line if Petkovic fails to pass the fitness test. Apart from Bruno Petkovic, Dinamo Zagreb have no health scares and injury concerns boasting of a fully fit squad with most players available and in contention to start against Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Villarreal also will head into the match with a depleted squad as manager Unai Emery will remain without the services of Pervis Estupinan. The former Arsenal head coach will also be awaiting news on Vicente Iborra but the midfielder will likely fail to make it into the matchday squad during their trip to Croatia. Aside from the abovementioned duo, the Spanish outfit does not have any freshly reported injury concerns with most of their players raring to play against Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal live in India? Europa League channel details

In India, the live broadcast for the quarter-final fixtures of the Europa League will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal live stream on Sony LIV. The latest updates and scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the teams.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Prediction

Both teams have excelled in the Europen competition this season as we predict them to play out a draw and cancel each other out in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Prediction- Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Villarreal