Diogo Dalot's Kind Gesture Towards Man Utd Fan 'struck By Coin' Earns Praise From Netizens

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot showed a sweet gesture towards two supporters of the club by offering them tickets for United's Champions League clash against Young Boys following a freak accident. George Howe had a horrifying experience while watching the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League clash after being hit by a coin in the stands.

Diogo Dalot's gesture towards Manchester United fan

According to Sky Sports, George Howe, who is autistic, has epilepsy, brain scarring and suffers from seizures. He has attended multiple Premier League games this season along with his father and had swapped seats during this game in an attempt to avoid any injury.

However, he suffered a gash to the head after being struck by a coin while sitting in the stand for differently-abled, during the second half. James Howe, George's father took to Twitter and spoke about the incident which occurred during the match.

I took my son to his first @ManUtd game tonight & we had to leave early as he was struck by coin from the @Arsenal fans. Very classy fans you have @Arsenal throwing coins in to the disabled section of the ground. Off to A & E now. pic.twitter.com/3wq7jRkrkr — Howeij (@howeij) December 2, 2021

James Howe, while speaking to Manchester Evening News, said that he and his son were being pelted by “bottles, bottle caps and full pies” throughout the second half of the match.

Diogo Dalot while responding to the tweet wrote, "I’m sorry to hear that your son had to go through all that. Hopefully, he is okay now! I’m more than happy to invite you both for our next home game so your son can really enjoy what football is about. Can you provide me a contact so I can speak with you?"

I’m sorry to hear that your son had to go through all that.. Hopefully he is okay now! I’m more than happy to invite you both for our next home game so your son can really enjoy what football is about ❤️

Can you provide me a contact so I can speak with you? https://t.co/mHAQdf7f6a — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) December 7, 2021

Fans react to Diogo Dalot gesture

Classy move Diogo, maybe @Arsenal would like to contribute to making this little guy have an amazing day too? — Buddy Christ (@SirLister666) December 7, 2021

Class Gesture for sure. But hold on, let him become the legend man. — Pratyush Mishra (@pratyushmishr12) December 7, 2021

Grande gesto, Diogo 👏👏 continua em frente com força e coragem, dentro e fora do campo! — Gaby Peartree (@mrspeartree) December 7, 2021

Manchester United and Young Boys play out a 1-1 draw

Manchester United ended the group stage campaign of their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Young Boys. Manchester United's new manager Ralf Rangnick decided to rotate his starting XI with Cristiano Ronaldo and some other big names being left out of the match. Mason Greenwood, who started the match for United, scored the opening goal for his team with an acrobatic finish in the 9th minute.

Juan Mata had a chance to double the lead for Manchester United but he failed to find the back of the net. Young Boys made comeback into the match with Fabian Rieder equalizing for the team in the 42nd minute. Rieder intercepted Donny van de Beek’s weak pass and curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area. After the equalizer, Young Boys dominated the second half piling pressure on Manchester United goal went in search of a winner however they failed to do so which crashed their hopes of finishing third in Group F.