Diriangen Vs Juventus Managua Live Streaming Details, Team News, Nicaragua League Live

A crunch encounter in the Nicaragua Premier League playoffs awaits between Diriangen FC and Juventus Managua. Hosts Diriangen will welcome Juventus Managua at the Estadio Cacique Diriangen on April 23 at 4.30 AM IST. Here are the Diriangen vs Juventus Managua live streaming details for the clash on Thursday as well as the Diriangen vs Juventus Managua team news.

Diriangen vs Juventus Managua live streaming: Diriangen vs Juventus Managua team form

Diriangen finished the Clausura regular season with a win over Real Madriz but ended up in the third spot on the table and advanced through to the playoffs. Juventus Managua finished at the 6th place on the table and booked the final spot of the play-offs. The previous Diriangen vs Juventus Managua game at the Estadio Cacique Diriangen ended up 3-0 in favour of the visitors.

Diriangen vs Juventus Managua live streaming: Diriangen vs Juventus Managua team news

Diriangen vs Juventus Managua team news: Diriangen

Alvaro Hernandez scored a brace for Diriangen in their last game of the regular season against Real Madriz. Substitute Luis Coronel came on to confirm the result and victory with a late finish as the final score ended 3-1 in favour of Diriangen. Hopefully, his cameo would bring him into the starting eleven for the clash against Juventus Managua.

Diriangen vs Juventus Managua team news: Juventus Managua

Juventus Managua's leading scorer Alexis Somarriba found the back of the net against Diriangen during their clash in early April. He netted five goals during the Clausura season. Juno Artega has also popped up with four goals for the club and the visitors will rely heavily on the two stars.

Nicaragua League live: Diriangen vs Juventus Managua live streaming details

Fans can watch the Diriangén FC vs. Juventus Managua live stream online if they are registered on bet365. The Diriangen vs Juventus Managua live streaming is covered by bet365 and members can watch the game on various platforms including an iPhone, iPad, Android or Windows phone. The Nicaragua League live games will not be telecasted on TV in the UK.

