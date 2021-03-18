DIZ Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

GNK Dinamo Zagreb welcome Tottenham Hotspur as the Croatian outfit looks to avenge its first-leg loss against the London side in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Thursday. The UEFA Europa League fixture is set to be played on March 18 at Stadion Maksimir with the kickoff scheduled for 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the DIZ vs TOT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

DIZ vs TOT live: DIZ vs TOT Dream11 match preview

Tottenham Hotspur will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as the London side registered a comprehensive win against Dinamo in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. The London side rode on a brace by club captain Harry Kane as the English international found the back of the net in each half to help Jose Mourinho's side will walk into the second leg with a foot already in the quarter-finals.

DIZ vs TOT Playing 11

GNK Dinamo Zagreb- Dominik Livakovic, Stefan Ristovski, Josko Gvardiol, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Rasmus Lauritsen, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, Kristijan Jakic, Mislav Orsic, Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic

Tottenham Hotspur- Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Harry WInks, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane

DIZ vs TOT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Defenders – Stefan Ristovski, Matt Doherty, Josko Gvardiol, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders - Luka Ivanusec, Dele Alli, Lovro Majer

Strikers - Harry Kane, Bruno Petkovic, Gareth Bale

DIZ vs TOT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Harry Kane or Bruno Petkovic

Vice-Captain- Gareth Bale or Luka Ivanusec

DIZ vs TOT Match Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb parted ways with former manager Zoran Mamic and are still finding their footing under the new manager which makes things difficult for them. Jose Mourinho's men are deemed favourites to win this match as the London outfit boast of a great squad. However, given the excellent run of Dinamo Zagreb, Spurs may find it challenging to register a comfortable win as the home side will be itching to learn from their mistakes and right the wrongs by taking revenge against Tottenham. We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter while predicting a narrow win for the English side who are likely to qualify for the next stages of the Europa League.

Prediction- GNK Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Note: The above DIZ vs TOT Dream11 prediction, DIZ vs TOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DIZ vs TOT Dream11 Team and DIZ vs TOT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.