DLN Vs GED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Chinese Super League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande FC will battle it out against Dalian Pro to extend their lead at the top of the table, with second-placed Shandong Luneng breathing down their necks. The match will be played on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Here is our DLN vs GED Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, top picks and DLN vs GED playing 11 details.

DLN vs GED live: DLN vs GED Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dalian Sports Centre Stadium

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Time: 5.30 pm IST

DLN vs GED live: DLN vs GED Dream11 prediction and preview

Guangzhou Evergrande FC have made a scintillating start to their league campaign this season. Having won five out of six games, Guangzhou occupy the top spot in the league with 15 points to their credit. Guangzhou Evergrande FC won the previous game against Jiangsu Suning 2-1. On the other hand, Dalian Pro have had a dismal start with no victories in the competition as yet. The club have two points to their credit, courtesy of the two draws in six games.

DLN vs GED Dream11 prediction: DLN vs GED Dream11 team, squad list

Guangzhou Evergrande FC: Liu Shibo, Weiguo Liu, Zhang Jianzhi, Liu Dianzuo, Gao Zhunyi, Mei Fang, Li Xuepeng, Shilong-Wang, Deng Hanwen, Wu Shaocong, Liu Yiming, Zhang Linpeng, Park Ji-soo, Jiang Guangtai, Palmanjan Kyum, Kaiyuan Tan, Lisheng Liao, Huang Bowen, Yang Liyu, Dinghao Yan, He Chao, Zhang Xiuwei, Zheng Zhi, Xu Xin, Paulinho, Luo Guofu, Fernando Henrique, Bughrahan Skandar, Yihao Zhong, Wei Shihao, Elkeson, Anderson Talisca

Dalian Pro: Jiamin XU, Qinghao Xue, Li Xuebo, Zhang Chong, Pengju Yang, Tong Lei, Wang Xianjun, Xiao Zhou, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Ting Zhu, Shanping Yang, Tengda Wang, Li Jianbin, Yaopeng Wang, He Yupeng, Shan Pengfei, Ting Zhou, Li Shuai, Lin Liangming, Zhu Jiaxuan, Wei Wu, Sun Bo, Hui-Zhang, Long Zheng, Yang Lei, Wang Jinxian, Cui Ming’an, Huang Jiahui, Sun Guowen, Zhu Xiaogang, Zhao Xuri, Sam Larsson, Marek Hamsik, Wang Zhenao, Shan Huanhuan, Qianglong Tao, Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, Salomon Rondon

DLN vs GED Dream11 prediction: DLN vs GED Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Weiguo Liu

Defenders: Marcus Danielson, Pengju Yang, Shilong-Wang, Jiang Guangtai

Midfielders: Marek Hamsik, Tengda Wang, Yang Liyu

Forwards: Wei Shihao (c), Elkeson, Salomon Rondon

DLN vs GED live: DLN vs GED Dream11 prediction and top picks

Guangzhou Evergrande FC : Wei Shihao, Elkeson

: Wei Shihao, Elkeson Dalian Pro: Marek Hamsik, Salomon Rondon

DLN vs GED match prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande FC are the favourites in this game.

Note: The DLN vs GED match prediction is based on our own analysis. The DLN vs GED Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

