DLN Vs HN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Dalian Professional will face off against Henan Jianye in an upcoming clash in the Chinese Super League at Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base. DLN are 6th in the CSL table, having failed to pick up a single point so far. They lost 2-3 in their CSL clash against Shandong Luneng Taishan. Henan Jianyne have endured similar fortunes and are 5th in the CSL points table. They lost their first game of the season against Jiangsu Suning.

The DLN vs HN live match will commence on Friday, July 31 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction, DLN vs HN top picks and DLN vs HN Dream11 team.

DLN vs HN live: DLN vs HN Dream11 team

DLN vs HN live: DLN vs HN match prediction and top picks

Marcus Danielsson (Captain) Salomon Rondon (Vice-captain) Henrique Dourado Zhao Ke

DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction: Full squads

DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction: Dalian Professional (DLN) squad

Jiamin XU, Qinghao Xue, Li Xuebo, Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Xianjun, Xiao Zhou, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Ting Zhu, Shanping Yang, Li Jianbin, Yaopeng Wang, He Yupeng, Shan Pengfei, Ting Zhou, Li Shuai, Lin Liangming, Zhu Jiaxuan, Wei Wu, Sun Bo, Hui-Zhang, Long Zheng, Yang Lei, Wang Jinxian, Cui Ming’an, Huang Jiahui, Sun Guowen, Zhu Xiaogang, Zhao Xuri, Sam Larsson, Marek Hamsik, Yannick Carrasco, Wang Zhenao, Shan Huanhuan, Qianglong Tao, Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, Salomon Rondon

DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction: Henan Jianye (HN) squad

Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo, Chuang Huang, Lu Yao, Gu Cao, Sui Donglu, Han Xuan, Zhang Wentao, Abraham Halik, Ma Xingyu, Shangyuan Wang, Zhong Jinbao, Benjian Li, Han Dong, Olivio da Rosa, Guoyuan Yang, Tim Chow, Wang Fei, Liu Bin, Boxuan Song, Yan Hao, Feng Boxuan, Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado, Franck Ohandza, Du Changjie, Zhang Xu, Wang Yifan, Christian Bassogog

DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction: Probable DLN vs HN playing 11

Dalian Professional : Zhang Chong, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Wang Jinxian, Sun Guowen, Salomon Rondon, Shan Huanhuan, He Yupeng, Xiao Zhou, Yannick Carrasco, Sam Larsson

: Zhang Chong, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Wang Jinxian, Sun Guowen, Salomon Rondon, Shan Huanhuan, He Yupeng, Xiao Zhou, Yannick Carrasco, Sam Larsson Henan Jianye: Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo

DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction

Our DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction is that Dalian Professional will win this game.

Note: The DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction and DLN vs HN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DLN vs HN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Dalian Professional/Instagram)