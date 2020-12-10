DNDK Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

Arsenal travel to the Aviva Stadium to face Dundalk in the last game week of the UEFA Europa League group stages. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 10 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our DNDK vs ARS Dream11 prediction, DNDK vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable DNDK vs ARS playing 11.

DNDK vs ARS live: DNDK vs ARS dream11 prediction and preview

Arsenal already have booked a place for themselves in the round of 32, while Dundalk have nothing to play for which means this game is a dead rubber. However, in terms of morale, this is an important game for the Gunners who went down to a 2-0 loss against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur meaning that Arsenal have now made their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 39 years. On the other hand, for Filippo Giovagnoli this will be his first game as the permanent head coach of the Irish club and he will want to start off in a positive note. Dundalk have lost nine of their last 10 major European matches and this is another stat that they will want to put behind. Based on the recent run of form, our DNDK vs ARS match prediction is that Arsenal will advance to the next stage with a 100% win record.

DNDK vs ARS live: Dundalk vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Dundalk and Arsenal have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture earlier in the tournament. Goals from Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe ensured Arsenal a 3-0 victory.

DNDK vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Probable DNDK vs ARS playing 11

Dundalk probable 11 - Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields, Jordan Flores, Cameron Dummigan, Nathan Oduwa,

Arsenal probable 11 - Runar Alex Runarsson, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe

DNDK vs ARS live: Top picks for DNDK vs ARS Dream11 team

DNDK vs ARS live: Dundalk top picks

Patrick Hoban

Jordan Flores

DNDK vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Mohamed Elneny

DNDK vs ARS Dream11 prediction: DNDK vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders - Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares

Midfielders - Ainsley Maitland-Niles (C), Mohamed Elneny, Jordan Flores, Emile Smith Rowe

Forwards - Patrick Hoban (VC), Nicolas Pepe

Note: The above DNDK vs ARS Dream11 prediction, DNDK vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DNDK vs ARS Dream11 team and DNDK vs ARS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Arsenal Twitter