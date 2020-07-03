DNL Vs GAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Turkish Super Lig Live

Quick links:
Denizlispor will face Gazisehir Gaziantep in their 30th fixture in the Turkish Super Lig. The game will be played on Friday, July 3. Here is the DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction, DNL vs GAZ Dream11 team news, DNL vs GAZ Dream11 top picks, schedule, and preview.
Match: Denizlispor vs Gazisehir Gaziantep
Venue: Danizli Ataturk Stadium
Date: Friday, July 3
Time: 11:30 pm IST
That’s Galatasaray pretty much out the title race— Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) June 28, 2020
Tbf Başakşehir have been the best side in the league this season. Okan Buruk has constructed a side that is the most well organised, balanced and professional team in the league
Credit where credit is due pic.twitter.com/IBJAe1rbiT
Both the teams are placed close to each other in the Turkish Super Lig table. While Denizlispor are placed 12th in the league with 32 points, Gaziantep are in 10th place with 35 points. Both teams come into the game on the back of draws and will be looking to register a win to get their season back on track. This game is slightly more important for Denizlispor, who are only four points off the relegation zone and will be looking to win to ensure their safety.
Denizlispor (DNL): Ali Eren-Yalcin, Huseyin Altintas, Tolgahan Acar, Muhammet Ozkal, Murathan Sutcu, Mustafa Yumlu, Oguz Yilmaz, Ozgur Cek, Syam Ben Youssef, Tiago Lopes, Zakarya Bergdich, Zeki Yavru, Alihan Kalkan, Asim Aksungur, Isaac Sackey, Ismail Aissati, Marc Kibong-Mbamba, Ogenyi Onazi, Olcay Sahan, Radoslaw Murawski, Recep Niyaz, Hadi Sacko, Hugo Rodallega, Oscar Estupinan, Sedat Sahinturk
🏆 Cemil Usta Sezonu 30. Hafta— Denizlispor Kulübü (@Denizlispor) July 2, 2020
🆚 Gaziantep FK
🕣 21.00
🏟 Denizli Atatürk
📲 #DNZvGFK pic.twitter.com/GbTJI1FJ2M
Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ): Gunay Guvenc, Haydar Yilmaz, Mustafa Burak-Boznan, Alin Tosca, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Junior Morais, Mehmet Erdem-Ugurlu, Oguz Ceylan, Papy Djilobodji, Pawel Olkowski, Ulas Zengin, Abdul Aziz Tetteh, Alexandru Maxim, Andre Sousa, Furkan Soyalp, Guray Vural, Hasan Yurtseven, Jefferson Nogueira, Kubilay Aktas, Raman Chibsah, Souleymane Diarra, Bartlomiej Pawlowski, Kenan Ozer, Mugdat Celik, Muhammet Demir, Olarenwaju Kayode, Patrick Twumasi
Goalkeeper: G Guvenc
Defenders: Z Bergdich, Z Yavru, P Djilobodji, O Yilmaz
Midfielders: R Murawski, I Aissati, A Sousa
Forwards: H Rodallega, O Estupinan, O Kayode
Denizlispor (DNL): Hugo Rodallega, Oscar Estupinan and Radoslaw Murawski.
Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ): Olarenwaju Kayode, Patrick Twumasi and Papy Djilobodji.
Gazisehir Gaziantep are the favourites to win the game