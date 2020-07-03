DNL Vs GAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Turkish Super Lig Live

Denizlispor will face Gazisehir Gaziantep in their 30th fixture in the Turkish Super Lig. The game will be played on Friday, July 3. Here is the DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction, DNL vs GAZ Dream11 team news, DNL vs GAZ Dream11 top picks, schedule, and preview.

Also Read: BES Vs KON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Turkish Super Lig Live

DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: DNL vs GAZ Dream11 schedule

Match: Denizlispor vs Gazisehir Gaziantep

Venue: Danizli Ataturk Stadium

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Also Read: Turkish Super Lig Set To Resume On June 12, Confirms TFF President Nihat Ozdemir

That’s Galatasaray pretty much out the title race



Tbf Başakşehir have been the best side in the league this season. Okan Buruk has constructed a side that is the most well organised, balanced and professional team in the league



Credit where credit is due pic.twitter.com/IBJAe1rbiT — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) June 28, 2020

DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: DNL vs GAZ Dream11 preview

Both the teams are placed close to each other in the Turkish Super Lig table. While Denizlispor are placed 12th in the league with 32 points, Gaziantep are in 10th place with 35 points. Both teams come into the game on the back of draws and will be looking to register a win to get their season back on track. This game is slightly more important for Denizlispor, who are only four points off the relegation zone and will be looking to win to ensure their safety.

Also Read: GHC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League Live

DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: DNL vs GAZ Dream11 team news

Denizlispor (DNL): Ali Eren-Yalcin, Huseyin Altintas, Tolgahan Acar, Muhammet Ozkal, Murathan Sutcu, Mustafa Yumlu, Oguz Yilmaz, Ozgur Cek, Syam Ben Youssef, Tiago Lopes, Zakarya Bergdich, Zeki Yavru, Alihan Kalkan, Asim Aksungur, Isaac Sackey, Ismail Aissati, Marc Kibong-Mbamba, Ogenyi Onazi, Olcay Sahan, Radoslaw Murawski, Recep Niyaz, Hadi Sacko, Hugo Rodallega, Oscar Estupinan, Sedat Sahinturk

🏆 Cemil Usta Sezonu 30. Hafta

🆚 Gaziantep FK

🕣 21.00

🏟 Denizli Atatürk

📲 #DNZvGFK pic.twitter.com/GbTJI1FJ2M — Denizlispor Kulübü (@Denizlispor) July 2, 2020

Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ): Gunay Guvenc, Haydar Yilmaz, Mustafa Burak-Boznan, Alin Tosca, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Junior Morais, Mehmet Erdem-Ugurlu, Oguz Ceylan, Papy Djilobodji, Pawel Olkowski, Ulas Zengin, Abdul Aziz Tetteh, Alexandru Maxim, Andre Sousa, Furkan Soyalp, Guray Vural, Hasan Yurtseven, Jefferson Nogueira, Kubilay Aktas, Raman Chibsah, Souleymane Diarra, Bartlomiej Pawlowski, Kenan Ozer, Mugdat Celik, Muhammet Demir, Olarenwaju Kayode, Patrick Twumasi

Also Read: MTV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: DNL vs GAZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: G Guvenc

Defenders: Z Bergdich, Z Yavru, P Djilobodji, O Yilmaz

Midfielders: R Murawski, I Aissati, A Sousa

Forwards: H Rodallega, O Estupinan, O Kayode

DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: DNL vs GAZ Dream11 top picks

Denizlispor (DNL): Hugo Rodallega, Oscar Estupinan and Radoslaw Murawski.

Gazisehir Gaziantep (GAZ): Olarenwaju Kayode, Patrick Twumasi and Papy Djilobodji.

DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction

Gazisehir Gaziantep are the favourites to win the game

Note: The DNL vs GAZ Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The DNL vs GAZ Dream11 team selection and DNL vs GAZ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image Courtesy: twitter/denzilspor, instagram/gazisehirliyiz