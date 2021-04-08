DNL Vs KAS Dream11 Prediction, top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Denizlispor take on Kasimpasa in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig clash on Thursday. The Turkey domestic league clash is set to be played on April 8 at the Denizli Ataturk Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the DNL vs KAS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

DNL vs KAS live: DNL vs KAS Dream11 match preview

Denizlispor have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing Turkish Super LIg this season as they find themselves at the bottom of the league table. Currently slotted 21st in the league standings, the hosts have registered just six wins from 30 games while playing out seven draws and losing 17 games so far this season. With just 25 points against their tally, the hosts will head into the game following a three-match winless run. Denizlispor trail 17th ranked Kayserispor eight points and will hope to collect as many wins as possible and get out of the drop zone. They face rather tough opposition in the form of Kasimpasa and will have to play their best football if they want to snatch away any points in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Kasimpasa will head into the match brimming with confidence as the visitors managed to break their five-match winless run by registering a narrow 1-0 won over league leaders Besiktas in their latest outing. Heading into the match as the 14th placed team in the league, the visitors have recorded nine wins while playing out seven draws and losing 15 games this season. With 34 points to their name, Kasimpasa will fancy their chances of breaking into the top 10 at the end of the campaign but will see it as an uphill task, and will have to continue building on the Besiktas win if they want to move higher up the Turkish Super Lig table.

DNL vs KAS Dream11 Team: DNL vs KAS Playing 11

Goalkeeper – R. Kose

Defenders – F. Hadergjonaj, S. Aytac, O. Haddadi, M. Yumlu

Midfielders – R. Niyaz, Y. Erdogan, A. Sagal, H. Hajradinovic

Strikers – H. Rodallega, IK. Thelin

DNL vs KAS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain-IK. Thelin

Vice-Captain -H. Rodallega

DNL vs KAS Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Kasimpasa to register a narrow win and walk away with three points on Thursday.

Prediction- Denizlispor 0-1 Kasimpasa

Note: The above DNL vs KAS Dream11 prediction, DNL vs KAS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DNL vs KAS Dream11 Team and DNL vs KAS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.