'Do You Have Some Pennies?': Ten Hag Gives Epic Reply To Fan Asking To Sign Kylian Mbappe

A day after Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup to qualify for the fourth round of the competition, coach Erik ten Hag was asked an interesting question by a set of fans. One fan requested the Dutch manager to sign FIFA World Cup 2022 finalist Kylian Mbappe and 19-year-old midfield sensation Jude Bellingham, to which Ten Hag gave a hilarious reply.

Fans urge Ten Hag to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham

In a video that has gone viral, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag can be seen asking a fan for money when asked to sign Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. On being asked the question, the Dutch manager replied, "I want to. Do you have some pennies for me?"

Ten Hag gets asked about Mbappe and Bellingham



"Do you have pennies for me" 😂🇳🇱

While most managers would be delighted to have the likes of Mbappe and Bellingham at their club, the transfer price of these stars may be unreasonable for most. Moreover, since Manchester United have also introduced a new salary cap rule according to the Daily Mail, it seems unlikely that any of these two stars would be keen on joining them. As per their report, the Red Devils have decided not to pay any player at their club wages of more than £200,000 a week.

Marcus Rashford stars as Man United beat Everton 3-1

Marcus Rashford scored his fifth goal in as many games after creating two others to help Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday. Rashford set up Antony’s early opener and saw a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equalizer.

Then, in stoppage time, Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho. While the Red Devils were grateful to see a potential Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalizer ruled out for a tight offside call, they did enough to make it seven straight wins in all competitions for the first time since 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge as the caretaker manager.

