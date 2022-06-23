'Do You Want To Go To Manchester United?': Zinedine Zidane Answers Million-dollar Question

Three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager Zinedine Zidane has opened up on Manchester United's previous interest in signing him at Old Trafford when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at the helm. Reports suggest that the 1998 World Cup winner is interested in returning to management, but requires several aspects to come together when selecting which club is the best fit for him.

Zidane explains why he could never manage Manchester United

While speaking to L’Equipe about the interest of clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United interested in signing him, Zinedine Zidane said, "Never say never. Especially when you're a coach nowadays. When I was a player, I could choose almost every club. As a coach, there aren't 50 clubs I can go to. There are two or three possibilities. If I go back to a club, it's to win. I say this in all modesty. That's why I can't go anywhere."

He then went on to explain the criteria that helps him in deciding which is the best club for him by adding, "For other reasons, too, I might not be able to go everywhere. Which ones? The language, for example. Certain conditions make things more difficult. When people say to me: 'Do you want to go to Manchester?' I understand English but I don't fully master it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work differently. To win, many elements come into play. It's a global context. Me, I know what I need to win.

Zinedine Zidane keen on coaching France

When pressed on whether he was keen on coaching the national side, Zinedine Zidane said, "I want to do it, of course. I will be [France coach], I hope, one day. When? That's not up to me. I want to come full circle with the French national team. I met this French team as a player, and it's the best thing that ever happened to me! It is the peak. So, since I went through that and now I am a coach, the French team is firmly anchored in my head."

However, he added that he could not provide a timeline for when he would take up the managerial role of the French national side. "Succeed [Didier] Deschamps? I don't know," added Zidane. "If it has to be done, it will be done, at that time or not." Hence, considering Zidane's comments, it seems unlikely that he would ever land a coaching job in England, but would readily accept the France national team managerial job if offered.