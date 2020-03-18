Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have Coronavirus? Star In Limelight After 2 Teammates Test Positive

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo underwent self-quarantine in Madeira, Portugal. There were rumours questioning - does Cristiano Ronaldo have coronavirus? These rumours gained momentum after two of his teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi tested positive with the Portuguese having played with the duo quite recently.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo have coronavirus? As of now, there are no reports claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo contracted coronavirus. The player was tested but results turned out to be negative. The Portuguese international has undergone self-quarantine to avoid any possible contraction in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed remorse for all those who have lost their lives in this battle against Coronavirus. He also extended his solidarity to those who are undergoing treatment for the same, particularly mentioning his teammate Daniele Rugani. He acknowledged the determination of health professionals across the world in their untiring efforts in curbing the menace.

Considering the scale of destruction caused by coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo has flung into action. The winger bought an island in the Pacific Ocean to protect himself and his family from the pandemic. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has posted pictures of their new island-mansion on Instagram.

Juventus also confirmed that midfielder Blaise Matuidi tested positive for coronavirus. The French international is the second Juventus player after Daniele Raguni to contract the virus. The club confirmed that Matuidi has been placed under quarantine for a period of 14 days.

