Does Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Have An Everton Tattoo? Liverpool Myths Busted

Jamie Carragher is considered a Liverpool legend on par with former club captain Steven Gerrard. The former Reds defender, who also represented England during his playing days, is considered one of the finest English players to have never won a Premier League title. Between 1996-2013, Jamie Carragher made 508 appearances for Liverpool and scored just four goals.

Despite never winning the Premier League, Jamie Carragher won the UEFA Champions League, English League Cup and the FA Cup while playing at Anfield. Since his retirement in 2013, Jamie Carragher has turned into a sports analyst and is often seen as a commentator in English top flight. However, there has always been a rumour floating around that Jamie Carragher has an Everton tattoo on his arm. With the spotlight shining on the red half of Merseyside this week, the question, 'Does Jamie Carragher have Everton tattoo?' came to the fore, along with several other Liverpool myths.

Liverpool Premier League champions

Jamie Carragher pokes fun at arch-nemesis Gary Neville

Does Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher have Everton tattoo? Liverpool myths cleared

The answer to the question 'Does Jamie Carragher have Everton tattoo?' is in the negative. The Reds great was rumoured to be a huge Everton fan while growing up but later went on to play at Liverpool, who are the former's direct rivals on Merseyside. The bullish centre-back has often been questioned about the tattoo over the course of his career.

Carragher raised even more eyebrows after he was often seen wearing long-sleeve shirts while playing for Liverpool. However, the veteran England international still sticks to his words and claims he does not have an Everton tattoo on his body as he was earlier quoted saying, “It's not true that I've got an Everton tattoo on my arm, but I was Everton-mad growing up. How times have changed." In the latter half of his career, Jamie Carragher played with half-sleeve jerseys for club and country and there were no signs of a potential Everton tattoo on either arm.

Liverpool Premier League champions, Liverpool clinch first Premier League title

Image Courtesy: Carragher Instagram