'Dognaldo' & 'Catinho' Storm Premier League Football Match In Bosnia; WATCH

A dog recently invaded a Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina game between Sloboda Tuzla and Posusje and went to steal the show by displaying its dribbling skills, which put the players to shame. The dog ran into the field, stopped the play, took control of the ball, and dribbled in on the pitch that left the audience and players astonished. The fans upon witnessing the dog, took social media by storm and asked Sloboda Tuzla to hand a professional contract to the dog.

The club in reply to the fans took to their official Twitter handle and posted a message about the pooch. In the tweet posted on September 24, Sloboda Tuzla sarcastically said that after receiving lots of requests for comments on the dog, they now officially confirm that despite the impressive show of dribbling skills, ‘Dognaldo’ will not be offered a professional contract due to the legal issues and unreasonable demands from the representatives of the dog. The club’s hilarious take on naming the dog- ‘Dognaldo’ left the football fans in splits and the tweet received massive response.

We have had a lot of requests for comment. We can officially confirm, that regardless of impressive dribbling skills, Dognaldo will not be be offered a contract due to legal issues and unreasonable demands from his representatives. We wish him all the best. #dognaldo #sloboda pic.twitter.com/2eEmj015FX — FK Sloboda Tuzla (@FKSlobodaTuzla) September 23, 2021

'Catinho' along with 'Dognaldo' made a match day appearance

Along with invasion from Dognaldo, the match saw another interference in the form of a cat. The club tweeted another video and captioned it by saying that it was one of those games, where on one side the dog world went crazy for 'Dognaldo', on the other side the same game also featured a cat, whom the club named, 'Catinho'. The club said that Catinho also didn't get a contract and it was a pitch invasion, which the security wasn't prepared for.

It was one of those games, and no, we are not making it up. While the dog world went mad for #Dognaldo, the very same game also featured #Catinho. Didn't get a contract either. Sorry. Not the pitch invasion that security was prepared for. #sloboda pic.twitter.com/pdxH285Y0s — FK Sloboda Tuzla (@FKSlobodaTuzla) September 24, 2021

On the match front following the invasions, the match between Sloboda and Posusje ended in a draw as Adi Alic scored for Sloboda and Nikola Leko equalised for Posusje. Sloboda find themselves in the fourth position in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2021/22 points table with four wins in 10 matches. On the other hand, Posusje find themselves at the bottom with one win in 10 games.

Image: Twitter/@FKSlobodaTuzla