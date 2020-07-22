Gianluigi Donnarumma Surpasses Buffon After Making 200th Appearance For AC Milan At 21

AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his 200th Serie A appearance for the club in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Tuesday night. Gianluigi Donnarumma reached the double century milestone at 21 years and 146 days, eclipsing Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon in the process. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice for the Rossoneri to push them up into fifth place in the Serie A standings.

Gianluigi Donnarumma eclipses Buffon with 200th appearance for AC Milan vs Sassuolo

At 21 years and 146 days, Gianluigi Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper to reach 200 appearances in Serie A, surpassing Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon. At the same age, Buffon made 134 appearances, all for Parma. Ironically, Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut against the same opposition, Sassuolo, on October 25, 2015, at just 16 years and 242 days. However, Donnarumma has a long way to go before he can overtake Buffon's record of 648 Serie A appearances, which is also an all-time record in the history of Italian football.

Gianluigi Donnarumma made his 100th appearance for AC Milan against Fiorentina back on December 30, 2017, when the six-foot-four goalkeeper was still shy of his 19th birthday. Dommarumma has the most appearances among any other current player in the AC Milan squad and has been a consistent performer for the Serie A giants amid some turbulent seasons. Last night, Donnarumma was given the captain's armband as well after Alessio Romagnoli went off injured in the first half.

Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer news: Stats and records

Donnarumma has conceded 209 goals in his AC Milan career so far, keeping a total of 68 clean sheets, 56 of them coming in the league. Over the past five seasons, only Inter shot-stopper Samir Handanovic (67) has kept more clean sheets in the Italian top division. In total, Donnarumma has made 603 saves - including six from the penalty spot - and the young Italian has an impressive save percentage of 74.06%.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Chelsea are eyeing a potential Donnarumma transfer in the summer. The report claims that Frank Lampard is keen on replacing the inconsistent Kepa Arrizabalaga. Due to the pandemic, the Blues are reportedly considering a swap move for Donnarumma but AC Milan are unwilling to offload their prized asset.

