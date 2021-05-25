Donnarumma Transfer News: Where Will The AC Milan Goalkeeper End Up This Summer?

Gianluigi Donnarumma is edging towards a summer departure from AC Milan after eight years at the club, with Chelsea and Barcelona keen on signing the highly-rated goalkeeper. Donnarumma's contract with Milan is set to expire this summer and talks over a new deal have all been unsuccessful, with the goalkeeper's agent, Mino Raiola, pushing for a salary that the Rossoneri have refused to pay. As Donnarumma is poised to depart the San Siro, Milan are reportedly closing in on signing Mike Maignan from Lille with the goalkeeper set to undergo a medical later on Tuesday.

Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer news: Why is Donnarumma leaving AC Milan?

As per the latest Serie A transfer news, Stefano Pioli's AC Milan are on the verge of completing a move for Mike Maignan from Lille. This move might officially trigger the end of Gianluigi Donnarumma's time at the San Siro. With Milan sealing qualification for the Champions League on the final day of the season, there had been hopes that Donnarumma would be more willing to strike a deal, but reports in Italy claim that nothing has changed and the Rossoneri have lost their patience with the 22-year-old. It is believed that Donnarumma wanted a pay rise which Milan were not ready to offer their keeper.

Mike Maignan will undergo his medicals with AC Milan in the next hours. He’s gonna sign until June 2026, AC Milan are paying €13m to Lille + add ons [€15m total]. 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan



Donnarumma is set to be out of contract and free agent in 36 days, still no agreement with Milan. 🚫 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2021

Instead of waiting around for Donnarumma, who could still choose to walk away for free anyway, Milan are keen to ensure they are not left scrambling and are now close to completing a £13 million deal for Maignan. Maignan, fresh from the celebrations after Lille clinched the Ligue 1, jetted out to Milan on Monday evening and is expected to imminently complete his move to Milan. Reports claim that Donnarumma was, in fact, keen on staying put at Milan but Raiola's decision to make him the world's highest-paid goalkeeper backfired.

Donnarumma next club: A look at potential destinations for the young Italian

Having arrived at Milan in 2013, Donnarumma made his first-team debut in 2015, aged just 16, and has gone on to make 251 appearances in all competitions. He has also established himself in the Italian national team, taking over from Gianluigi Buffon for Roberto Mancini’s side.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (22) has been offered to Barcelona by his agent Mino Raiola. Donnarumma is out of contract at the end of the season and the Italy international is yet to re-sign with the Italian side. [as] pic.twitter.com/z6ktOIRJIo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 21, 2021

According to AS, Barcelona are interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma as the young Italian keeper is set to become a free agent this summer. Juventus had previously been named as primary suitors for Donnarumma, but there has been interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United as well.

