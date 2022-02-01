Donny Van De Beek Credits Lampard For Everton Move; 'Had A Lot Of Influence On Decision'

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the Premier League campaign a day after Frank Lampard was confirmed as the Toffees manager.

The Chelsea legend inked a two and a half year deal with the club. After van de Beek's move was confirmed, the 24-year old revealed how Lampard played an important role in him deciding to move to Everton.

Donny van de Beek credits Frank Lampard for Everton move

While speaking to EvertonTV on Monday, Donny van de Beek said, "Now I can say I am an Everton player. I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team. I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table." The Toffees are having a difficult 2021/22 Premier League campaign as they are currently in a relegation scrap. Frank Lampard's side are currently in 16th place in the table with 19 points, just four points of Newcastle United.

The Dutch midfielder went on to explain how he sees himself contributing to the club. "I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well."

The 24-year old also had several praises for new coach Lampard, stating that the Chelsea legend was one of the key reasons he agreed to join the club. "I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision. I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team. I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot. I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that."

A career at the very top of the game. 👌 pic.twitter.com/DL9cU8fyec — Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2022

Image: Twitter@Everton